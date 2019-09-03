PKL 2019 Preview: Bengaluru host under-pressure Patna

Bengaluru, September 3: As Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Bengaluru Bulls host three-time winners Patna Pirates at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (September 4), the pressure will be on the latter, who have had an indifferent season so far.

The match begins at 8.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Bengaluru are fourth in PKL 2019 table with 38 points from 13 games while Patna are languishing at the bottom with just 19 points from 11 games.

While Bengaluru Bulls are looking to become just the third team to win multiple games during their home leg in PKL 2019, Patna Pirates will be hoping for a turnaround after a dismal start to their campaign so far.

All eyes on Pardeep Pardeep Narwal, who is one of the best raiders in the game, will hold the key to Patna's fortunes. With the defence struggling and the offence solely reliant on Pardeep, coach Ram Mehar Singh has a task on his hands as he tries to get this team up and running to be in contention for a playoffs spot. High on confidence Bengaluru will be high on confidence and the form of stars Rohit Kumar and Amit Sheoran augurs well for the team. Rookie Saurabh Nandal continues to be a revelation for the side, while in defence, Mahender Singh has had a strong season and is the fifth highest tackle point scorer in PKL 2019. Forgettable first half Patna Pirates had a forgettable first half of the campaign, winning just three off their 11 matches and losing the rest. Though they have a 10-4 head-to-head edge (with two matches failing to break the stalemate), Patna Pirates will have to use all tricks in the bag to stop Bengaluru Bulls in their own den. Match time, live telecast The match begins at 8.30pm local time at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. It will be shown live on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Hotstar.