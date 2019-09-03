English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019 Preview: Bengaluru host under-pressure Patna

By
Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru, September 3: As Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Bengaluru Bulls host three-time winners Patna Pirates at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (September 4), the pressure will be on the latter, who have had an indifferent season so far.

The match begins at 8.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Bengaluru are fourth in PKL 2019 table with 38 points from 13 games while Patna are languishing at the bottom with just 19 points from 11 games.

Points Table | Schedule | Special Page

While Bengaluru Bulls are looking to become just the third team to win multiple games during their home leg in PKL 2019, Patna Pirates will be hoping for a turnaround after a dismal start to their campaign so far.

All eyes on Pardeep

All eyes on Pardeep

Pardeep Narwal, who is one of the best raiders in the game, will hold the key to Patna's fortunes.

With the defence struggling and the offence solely reliant on Pardeep, coach Ram Mehar Singh has a task on his hands as he tries to get this team up and running to be in contention for a playoffs spot.

High on confidence

High on confidence

Bengaluru will be high on confidence and the form of stars Rohit Kumar and Amit Sheoran augurs well for the team.

Rookie Saurabh Nandal continues to be a revelation for the side, while in defence, Mahender Singh has had a strong season and is the fifth highest tackle point scorer in PKL 2019.

Forgettable first half

Forgettable first half

Patna Pirates had a forgettable first half of the campaign, winning just three off their 11 matches and losing the rest.

Though they have a 10-4 head-to-head edge (with two matches failing to break the stalemate), Patna Pirates will have to use all tricks in the bag to stop Bengaluru Bulls in their own den.

Match time, live telecast

Match time, live telecast

The match begins at 8.30pm local time at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

It will be shown live on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Hotstar.

More BENGALURU BULLS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue