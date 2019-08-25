PKL 2019 Preview: Bengaluru look to bounce back against Jaipur

The match begins at 7.30pm at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Champions Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar have been one of the best raiding units in season seven so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers sit on top of the table thanks to their consistent defensive unit, which has the second most average tackle points (11.2) and secnd best tackle SR of 51.

As such the contest between the two team promises to be an exciting one.

Get ready for 2⃣x the Panga as Day 2⃣ in Delhi begins with a blockbuster #JAIvBLR clash!



Watch the action tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/rCUEIMXbu5 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 25, 2019

In defence, Bengaluru Bulls possess Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (20 tackle points in 9 games) and Saurabh Nandal (16 points in 8 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls. And, finally they have Mohit Sehrawat, who will contribute both in defence and offence.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have played a key rolethis season alongside Vishal, who has stepped up in the last few matches and has literally doubled the average tackle points after a poor outing at the start.

A cracker of a contest is in the offing for sure.

