PKL 2019 Preview: Dabang Delhi keen to maintain winning streak against UP Yoddha

By
Dabang Delhi

New Delhi, August 25: Fresh from their impressive win over champions Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi will be keen to maintain the momentum when they host UP Yoddha in match 59 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 season seven at their home turf in Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

The match starts at 8.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Delhi possess a strong defensive unit as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

Special page | Fixtures | Points Table | Fantasy tips

With three wins and two ties, UP Yoddha are in the wrong end of the table and that's mainly because of their inconsitency. But, with the inclusion of senior player Rishank Devadiga, they have upped their game.

UP have pinned their hopes on star raider Monu Goyat (33 raid points in 8 games), but have been boosted by Shrikant Jadhav (37 raid points in 9 games). Rishank, meanwhile, has registered 12 points in 6 games.

All said and done, a nerve-wracking contest is on the cards. Be ready for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Sunday, August 25

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

8.30 pm at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
