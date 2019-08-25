PKL 2019 Preview: Dabang Delhi keen to maintain winning streak against UP Yoddha

New Delhi, August 25: Fresh from their impressive win over champions Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi will be keen to maintain the momentum when they host UP Yoddha in match 59 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 season seven at their home turf in Thyagaraj Sports Complex.
The match starts at 8.30pm IST
Delhi possess a strong defensive unit as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.
With three wins and two ties, UP Yoddha are in the wrong end of the table and that's mainly because of their inconsitency. But, with the inclusion of senior player Rishank Devadiga, they have upped their game.
UP have pinned their hopes on star raider Monu Goyat (33 raid points in 8 games), but have been boosted by Shrikant Jadhav (37 raid points in 9 games). Rishank, meanwhile, has registered 12 points in 6 games.
All said and done, a nerve-wracking contest is on the cards. Be ready for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
