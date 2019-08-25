PKL 2019 Preview: Dabang Delhi keen to maintain winning streak against UP Yoddha

The match starts at 8.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Delhi possess a strong defensive unit as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

With three wins and two ties, UP Yoddha are in the wrong end of the table and that's mainly because of their inconsitency. But, with the inclusion of senior player Rishank Devadiga, they have upped their game.

UP have pinned their hopes on star raider Monu Goyat (33 raid points in 8 games), but have been boosted by Shrikant Jadhav (37 raid points in 9 games). Rishank, meanwhile, has registered 12 points in 6 games.

