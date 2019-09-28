PKL 2019 Preview: Haryana Steelers host UP Yoddha in the first match of home leg

Bengaluru, September 28: Formidable Haryana Steelers host UP Yoddha in the opening game of their home leg in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Season Seven on Saturday (September 28).
The match to be held at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula will begin at 7.30 local time.
It will be shown live on Star Sports Network.
Haryana are third in the PKL table with 59 points from 17 games while UP are lying three places below them with 53 points from the same numbe rof matches.
