English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Puneri Paltan clinch impressive win over Bengaluru Bulls

By
Puneri Paltan clinch impressive win over Bengaluru Bulls

Chennai, Aug 21: Puneri Paltan pulled off an impressive victory in the first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, beating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 31-23.

PKL Fixture | PKL Results | PKL Points Table

Only 16 points separated the top and the bottom teams in the points table going into the match, and Pune’s victory, thanks to an incredible performance from their defence, showed how close the competition is, in what is turning out to be a very competitive season.

A heavily bandaged Surjeet Singh in the centre was the leader (6 tackle points) in the defensive unit for Puneri Paltan, giving no room for the league’s best raider, Pawan Sehrawat, to weave his magic.

Sagar Krishna came in for the struggling Girish Ernak as coach Anup Kumar made the changes to a faltering Pune side while the Bengaluru Bulls went in with an extra defender in the line-up buoyed by the performances of their two raiders in Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. It was Paltan who had an impressive start, consistently tackling Bengaluru Bulls’ raiders, with Sagar Krishna justifying his inclusion with an incredible body block on Rohit Kumar six minutes into the match.

The defensive units matched each other tackle for tackle, as the raiders, including Pune’s Nitin Tomar struggled to impress. A low-scoring, heavy tackling, first half, which also saw Pawan Sehrawat reach 100 points for the season, ended with scores even at 10-10.

Bengaluru’s decision to play just two raiders backfired as Paltan’s improved defence thwarted any raider who ventured into their territory. Pune, coached by the 'Bonus ka Badshah’ Anup Kumar, also ensured Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat did not get their bonus points easily. The team inflicted the game’s only All-Out on Bengaluru Bulls in the sixth minute of the second half to open up an 8-point gap. Manjeet’s clever raids in Do-Or-Die situations were also vital for Pune as they raced to a two-digit lead.

The defence held firm, as Surjeet Singh completed a personal milestone of 250 points in Pro Kabaddi League, and secured a very important victory that pushed up to 10th in the league standings.

Bengaluru’s loss meant they lost out on an opportunity to go on top of the table.

Source: Press Release

More PUNERI PALTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v WI: Ist Test, Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 21:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue