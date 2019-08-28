English
PKL 2019: Record-breaking Naveen Kumar powers Dabang Delhi to easy win over U Mumba

By
Naveen Kumar powers Dabang Delhi to easy win over U Mumba

New Delhi, Aug 28: Naveen Kumar entered the Kabaddi record books as home side Dabang Delhi KC beat U Mumba 40-24 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match on Wednesday at a jam-packed Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

PKL Results | PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures

The 19-year-old picked up his 8th consecutive Super 10 (awarded to players with 10 or more raid points) to equal the record set by Pardeep Narwal for Patna Pirates.

The third consecutive victory in the home leg for Dabang Delhi (the best home record in Season 7 so far) helped the Delhi side consolidate their position on top of the points table.

The Mumbai team started on a better note with Sandeep Narwal and Harendra Kumar starting off with mighty tackles. The objective was very clear from the U Mumba camp – do not let Naveen Kumar into the game. And the defenders did somewhat help contain the raider in a tightly contested first half.

Naveen’s 2-point raid and a subsequent tackle on Mumbai raider Athul MS forced the first All-Out of the match on U Mumba in the 11th minute. But U Mumba held firm, despite the setback, thanks largely to Fazel Atrachali’s dominance over Naveen Kumar in Mumbai’ left cover, to finish the first half 14-11. Naveen could only secure two points in the first half.

But Naveen and Delhi had other plans, as the home side started the second half with a bang. Naveen picked up four raid points in the early minutes as a few errors from Mumbai defence allowed Delhi to force another All-Out on the fifth minute. Lack of depth in Mumbai’s raiding department meant the side struggled to get back in the match despite a series of Super Tackles from their experienced defenders.

High 5s (five tackle points or more) for Ravinder Pahal (8 points) and Joginder Narwal (6 points) ensured Mumbai raiders got no room to stage a comeback in the closing stages.

Naveen equalled Pardeep Narwal’s record of 8 consecutive Super 10s with three minutes remaining, a hand touch on Fazel Atrachali doing the trick for the talented youngster.

Delhi inflicted another All-Out with three minutes remaining in the match to open a 15-point gap and they cruised to the final whistles, hardly breaking a sweat.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
