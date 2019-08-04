English
PKL 2019: Tamil Thalaivas script spectacular second-half comeback against Haryana Steelers

By
pkl

Patna, Aug 3: Tamil Thalaivas overturned a 9-point first-half deficit and beat Haryana Steelers by a scoreline of 35-28 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Sunday.

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari was in inspiring form and registered a Super 10 to help Tamil Thalaivas return to winning ways.

Haryana Steelers started with intent, and their approach gave them a 3-0 lead early on. Chaudhari and 'Iceman’ Ajay Thakur were the only sources of points for Tamil Thalaivas in the first quarter of the contest and, as a result, Haryana Steelers had a 10-4 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

Vikash Kandola’s two-point raid in the 11th minute then enforced the first All-Out of the game on Tamil Thalaivas and extended Haryana Steelers’ lead to 14-5. Despite having a comfortable lead, Haryana Steelers maintained their intensity for the rest of the half. Tamil Thalaivas tried to build some momentum in the last five minutes with a few successful raids by Chaudhari, but Haryana Steelers still took a 19-10 lead into the break.

Vikas Kale, who had been on top of his game throughout the first half, got Haryana Steelers their first point of the second period with a well-executed Dash to remove Shabeer Bappu. However, Chaudhari and Thakur helped turn the tide of the match with a couple of successful raids.

Six minutes into the second half, it was the Tamil Thalaivas who were on top after clawing their way back into the game with an All-Out on Haryana Steelers. With momentum on their side and Haryana Steelers’ lead reduced to just three points after the All-Out, Tamil Thalaivas were looking at taking the lead.

They managed to do that with a little over six minutes left on the clock after inflicting a second All-Out on Haryana Steelers. Chaudhari also reached his Super 10 during this period through some decisive raids. Once in front, there was no looking back for Tamil Thalaivas, who played the last minutes of the game intelligently. Both Thakur and Chaudhari looked to run down the clock, while their defence also held firm to take them to a seven-point win.

Source: VIVO Pro Kabaddi

AUS 284, 487/7 (112.0) vs ENG 374
Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 22:36 [IST]
