PKL 2021-22: All-round Patna Pirates return with a bang, defeat Tamil Thalaivas 52-24

After a long lay-off Monu Goyat returned to action with 9 point performance. Prashanth Kumar Rai (8 raid points) and Sachin Tanwar (6 raid points) were also among the Patna raiders to score points.

While the raiders contributed, three defenders from Patna registered High 5s as Shadloui Chianeh (6 tackle points), Neeraj Kumar (6 tackle points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) dominated the Tamil Thalaivas offence,

The Pirates defence, which also included Sajin Chandrashekar often managed to keep Thalaivas raiders Manjeet, Ajnikya Pawar, Athul MS and Bhavani Rajput off the mat. Coach Ram Mehar Singh's men had 21 tackle points on the night - Patna's best in PKL history.

Although there was a shoddy performance from the team, Sagar claimed a High 5 with 8 tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas and in the process also earned the Orange Sleeve for most tackle points in the ongoing PKL season 8.

The result moved Pirates into second position in the points table just one point shy off table-topper Bengaluru Bulls. Thalaivas, meanwhile, stayed in tenth following their fourth loss of the season in 13 matches. They are also win-less in their last five.

The early minutes were a closely contested affair with both defences looking strong. Patna, on the mat after a 9-day break, looked fresh with raider Monu Goyat and right corner Sunil back in action.

Monu Goyat impressed with his raids, switching sides effortlessly, and troubling the cover defenders. He orchestrated the first ALL OUT of the match in the 13th minute.

Thalaivas' defence didn't look their usual best as Patna captain Prashanth Rai picked raid points. Tamil raiders Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet tried their best to close the gap, but the first half ended 21-12 with Patna looking in complete control.

Patna sustained the pressure with their left corner defender Mohammadreza Shadloui also getting in on the act. He combined well with cover defenders Sajin C and Neeraj Kumar to help the Pirates clinch another ALL OUT four minutes after the interval.

Thalaivas had no answers to Patna's team game and would have been reduced to 2 men on the mat had Sagar not pulled off a Super Tackle on Monu Goyat. Sagar clinched his High 5 in the process, but the team failed to close the points gap.

Patna inflicted another ALL OUT with 8 minutes on the clock as Mohammadreza Shadloui completed his High 5. It was total domination by the three-time champions who raced to a 24-point lead with 5 minutes remaining.

Neeraj Kumar and Sunil secured their High 5s in the dying minutes as Patna clinched the win that helped them move to second on the points table.

(With inputs from PKL Media)