PKL 2021-22: Maninder Singh’s Super 10 powers Bengal Warriors to 41-22 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Maninder led the Warriors with 13 raid points with the skipper getting the assist from raider Sukesh Hegde and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who scored 4 and 6 points respectively, while Ran Singh fell short of a High 5 with 4 tackle points.

For Jaipur, Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 (10 raid points) and earned the assist from fellow raider Amit Nagar, who scored 6 raid points.

But with the defence failing on the day, Pink Panthers suffered their sixth loss of the season. The seventh victory of the season meant Warriors moved to the third spot with 41 points.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

During the match, there were a couple of milestones reached as Maninder became the second fastest to 900 raid points overall and veteran defender Ran Singh completed 250 tackle points.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams matching each other blow for blow. Jaipur were without the services of Deepak Hooda which meant more responsibilities on Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department.

The youngster picked points, targeting cover defender Vishal Mane in the Warriors defence, but didn't get ample support from his teammates.

At the other end, Bengal's Maninder Singh couldn't produce his usual magic either as Jaipur defenders took a cautious approach. In fact, it was the secondary raiders who excelled in the first half for the Warriors. Sukesh Hegde and Anand V contributed with important raid points.

Maninder Singh did however make a late impact and clinched a 2-point raid in the final minute of the half to shift the balance to Bengal. A last-minute tackle by Vishal Mane ensured the scores were 14-11 in favour of Bengal at the interval.

Kabaddi is a game of momentum and Bengal certainly had it with them early in the second half. Maninder Singh's 2-point raid (+2 for ALL OUT) took out all the Jaipur men on the mat in the first minute after the restart. He then followed it with a 3-point Super Raid in the 3rd minute and secured his Super 10 by the 6th.

Jaipur defenders could only watch and admire the raider charge his way through them. Bengal got their second ALL OUT in the 7th minute to make scores 27-14.

Even the usually reliable defenders Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull struggled as Mohammad Nabibakhsh inflicted another ALL OUT with 3 minutes on the clock. The Warriors had a 20-point lead and even Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 wasn't enough to help Jaipur make a comeback.

Source: PKL Media