PKL 2022: Deshwal, Ajith and Ankush propel Jaipur Pink Panthers into top two on the table

Jaipur's successes this season have been on the foundations set by Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith and Rahul Chaudhari and the trio were prolific here too, racking up quick points early in the game to help the Pink Panthers take an early lead.

The quick start unnerved the Thalaivas and soon enough they were staring at an All Out. It took a Super Tackle by Himanshu to curb the momentum. The Pink Panthers inflicted their first All Out with 10 minutes gone, to surge into a 14-8 lead.

Deshwal and Ajith's raiding prowess was only one end of the battle. At the other end, the Jaipur defence were rock solid facing Narender, allowing the young raider just a single point in the entire half from his eight raids. The Pink Panthers went into the break leading 20-13.

Much like in the first period, the Pink Panthers kicked off strong in the early parts of the second half and had the Thalaivas treading thin ice again. It took a Super Tackle by Himanshu on Deshwal to avoid a second all out. Buoyed by the resistance, the Thalaivas rallied, the raider-defender combination of Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu chipping away at the lead slowly.

The resurgence didn't last too long though, and with Deshwal back on he mat, the Pink Panthers inflicted a second All Out to extend into a 33-23 lead. From there, the Pink Panthers never dropped their intensity, in the end getting an emphatic victory to move to second on the table.

Tune In details (Saturday, Nov 26)

7:30 PM: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

9:30 PM: U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar