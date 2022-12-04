PKL 2022: Parteek Dahiya stars as Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba 38-36

Parteek Dahiya emerged as the best player for Gujarat with 13 points in the match, while Rinku Narwal picked up four points, including a super tackle.

For U Mumba, Pranay Rane was the best player with 11 points and was supported by Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami, who registered 3 and 6 points respectively. But that was not enough to avoid defeat against the Giants.

Pranay Rane picked up a few touch points as U Mumba took the lead at 6-3 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Mohit tackled Sandeep and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 10-4.

Heidarali Ekrami pulled off a SUPER RAID soon after, catching out Shankar Gadai, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh as the Mumbai side took complete control of the match at 15-4 in the 8th minute. Gujarat's Rinku Narwal and Sandeep effected tackles, but U Mumba still held the lead at 15-8 in the 12th minute.



Ekrami continued to shine as the Mumbai side continued to forge ahead. However, Rakesh effected a raid and the Giants tackled Guman Singh to stay in the game at 13-18. But, Rahul Sethpal pulled off a SUPER TACKLE in the 20th minute as U Mumba led at 20-13 at the end of the first half.

Parteek Dahiya effected a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half and reduced the U Mumba to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Giants tackled Kamlesh and inflicted an ALL OUT to come back into the match at 19-22.

However, Rane pulled off a multi-point lead and ensured that U Mumba stayed in the lead at 24-20. But Parteek Dahiya effected a few raids as the Giants reached within touching distance of U Mumba's score at 25-26 in the 28th minute. Sourav Gulia tackled Rane soon after and helped Gujarat level the scores at 26-26.



Thereafter, Ashish caught out Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh as U Mumba inched ahead at 29-27 in the 31st minute. However, Gujarat's Manuj tackled Rane and Shankar Gadai effected a couple of raids as the Giants levelled the scores at 30-30. Thereafter, both sides traded raid for raid and were locked at 32-32 in the 37th minute.

However, Dahiya pulled off a magnificent raid in the 39th minute and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT and take the lead at 37-34. The Giants played their cards perfectly in the dying seconds of the match and clinched a thrilling win in the end.