PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers win a thriller against table toppers Puneri Paltan By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 21:48 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Haryana Steelers produced a disciplined and balanced display to overcome Puneri Paltan 34-30 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi contest at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Strong defensive coordination and timely raiding performances proved decisive as the Steelers held their nerve to close out the match.

The Steelers seized the initiative right from the opening whistle, with Rahul's early tackle and a successful raid from Vinay giving them a quick 2-0 advantage. Maintaining pressure, the defence stood tall and helped the team inflict the first ALL OUT of the night, surging ahead 14-4 within the opening ten minutes. By halftime, Haryana had stamped their authority, heading into the break with a commanding 19-10 cushion.

Puneri Paltan tried to mount a response after the restart, with Pankaj Mohite picking up vital raid points. However, Vinay continued to shine for Haryana, producing a brilliant Super Raid and eventually securing his Super 10 as the lead stretched to 25-16. Mohite matched him point for point, also completing his Super 10, and soon Puneri found momentum, trimming the deficit before enforcing an ALL OUT to close in at 25-27.

The contest swung dramatically as Mohite raided successfully to pull Puneri within a point at 26-27. Yet, Haryana responded through Vinay's raids and a late defensive effort to restore a slim cushion. With the tie delicately poised at 30-29, the Steelers struck at the right moments-first with a crucial tackle, then with Shivam Patare's decisive two-point raid in the dying stages-to seal a hard-earned victory.