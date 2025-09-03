PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

PKL 2025: Nitin Kumar, Ali Samadi Shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Patna Pirates in a Humdinger- 3 Talking Points By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 0:06 [IST]

PKL 2025: In a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, Jaipur Pink Panthers held their nerve to secure a narrow 39-36 victory over three-time champions Patna Pirates on Tuesday.

Rather than just a test of skill, this clash unfolded as a game of defining moments, with momentum swinging dramatically before Jaipur emerged on top.

Best Moments That Lit Up the Night

The highlight of the evening came from Nitin Kumar Dhankar, who delivered a stellar performance with 13 raid points. His Super 10 not only showcased consistency but also gave Jaipur the attacking edge in crunch situations. Ali Samadi Choubtarash, making his PKL debut, grabbed attention with his agility and quick reflexes, scoring 8 points that proved vital in the Panthers' winning tally.

Maninder Singh's brilliance for Patna Pirates cannot be overlooked. He powered his way to 15 raid points, ensuring that his team never lost hope despite trailing for much of the match. Sudhakar Maruthamuthu's nine raid points and Ayan Lohchab's late contributions added to the Pirates' fightback, creating a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

The Turning Point: Jaipur's First-Half All-Out

The momentum-shifting moment came in the first half when Reza Mirbagheri's well-timed tackle helped Jaipur inflict an all-out on the Pirates. This five-point swing handed the Panthers a 21-16 advantage at halftime, a cushion they carried into the second half despite sustained resistance from Patna's raiders.

Although the Pirates fought valiantly, reducing the deficit to just three points late in the game, Jaipur's composure under pressure made all the difference. Nitin Kumar's raids and Ali Samadi's bursts of pace ensured the Panthers always had the upper hand when the stakes were highest.

A Battle of Fine Margins

Ultimately, the match was decided by Jaipur's ability to seize key moments. While Patna Pirates produced individual brilliance, Jaipur's collective effort in attack and defence tilted the balance their way. This win not only showcased the depth in Jaipur's squad but also highlighted how crucial clutch plays can be in a league where margins are razor-thin.