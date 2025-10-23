English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Final Points Table, Qualified Teams, Full Playoff Schedule - All You Need To Know

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 group stages are set to be concluded on Thursday (October 23) as eight teams will advance to the extended playoff round of the PKL Season 12.

PKL decided to impose the new system to provide more transparency and balance the playoff extravaganza. A total of 9 matches will be played in the playoffs this year, and all of the playoff matches will be played at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

PKL 2025 Playoffs Final Standings Qualified Teams Full Playoff Schedule - All You Need To Know

PKL 2025 Playoffs Format

Play-in Stage (5th to 8th place finishers)

The teams ranked 5th–8th face off in two play-in matches, and winners of these matches move forward to the Eliminator 1 round.

Match A: 5th vs 8th
Match B: 6th vs 7th

Mini-Qualifier (3rd and 4th place)

The teams that finished 3rd and 4th play each other in the Mini-Qualifier.

The winner goes straight to Eliminator 3 (closer to the final).

The loser gets another chance — they’ll face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2.

Eliminator Matches

Eliminator 1: Between the two play-in winners.

Eliminator 2: Loser of Mini-Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 3: Winner of Mini-Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2.

Winner of Eliminator 3 advances to Qualifier 2.

Qualifiers for Final Spot

Qualifier 1: Top two league teams (1st and 2nd) play each other.

The winner goes directly to the Final.

The loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2: Between the loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator 3.

Winner of Qualifier 2 becomes the second finalist.

PKL 2025 Final

The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 meet in the grand final to decide the PKL 2025 Champion.

In this system, teams finishing in Top Two can win the PKL title with a minimum of 2 playoff matches. Incidentally, for a 5th-8th placed team, the PKL crown is possible but they will have to win all of their six playoff encounters.

PKL 2025 Final Standings and Playoff Qualified Teams

# Team Played Win Loss Score Diff Points
1 Puneri Paltan 18 13 5 88 26
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 18 13 5 38 26
3 Bengaluru Bulls 18 11 7 97 22
4 Telugu Titans 18 10 8 45 20
5 Haryana Steelers 18 10 8 40 20
6 U Mumba 18 10 8 8 20
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 17 8 9 -33 16
8 Patna Pirates 17 7 10 -5 14
9 UP Yoddhas 18 7 11 -65 14
10 Tamil Thalaivas 18 6 12 -36 12
11 Gujarat Giants 18 6 12 -73 12
12 Bengal Warriorz 18 6 12 -104 12

** The Top Eight teams have qualified for the playoffs. Patna Pirates are up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final group stage match.

PKL 2025 Playoffs Schedule

Play-In Matches

Haryana Steelers vs TBD (October 25)

U Mumba vs TBD (October 25)

Eliminator 1

Play-In 1 Winner vs Play-In 2 Winner (October 26)

Mini-Qualifier

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (October 26)

Eliminator 2

Eliminator 1 Winner vs Mini-Qualifier Loser (October 27)

Qualifier 1

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi (October 27)

Eliminator 3

Eliminator 2 Winner vs Mini-Qualifier Winner (October 28)

Qualifier 2

Qualifier 1 Loser vs Eliminator 3 Winner (October 29)

Final

Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner (October 31)

** The Final List of matches will be revealed soon. Stay connected for the Update.

Story first published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 21:37 [IST]
