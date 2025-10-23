PKL 2025 Playoffs: Final Points Table, Qualified Teams, Full Playoff Schedule - All You Need To Know

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 group stages are set to be concluded on Thursday (October 23) as eight teams will advance to the extended playoff round of the PKL Season 12.
PKL decided to impose the new system to provide more transparency and balance the playoff extravaganza. A total of 9 matches will be played in the playoffs this year, and all of the playoff matches will be played at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.
The teams ranked 5th–8th face off in two play-in matches, and winners of these matches move forward to the Eliminator 1 round.
Match
A:
5th
vs
8th
Match B: 6th vs 7th
The teams that finished 3rd and 4th play each other in the Mini-Qualifier.
The winner goes straight to Eliminator 3 (closer to the final).
The loser gets another chance — they’ll face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2.
Eliminator 1: Between the two play-in winners.
Eliminator 2: Loser of Mini-Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1.
Eliminator 3: Winner of Mini-Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2.
Winner of Eliminator 3 advances to Qualifier 2.
Qualifier 1: Top two league teams (1st and 2nd) play each other.
The winner goes directly to the Final.
The loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.
Qualifier 2: Between the loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator 3.
Winner of Qualifier 2 becomes the second finalist.
The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 meet in the grand final to decide the PKL 2025 Champion.
In this system, teams finishing in Top Two can win the PKL title with a minimum of 2 playoff matches. Incidentally, for a 5th-8th placed team, the PKL crown is possible but they will have to win all of their six playoff encounters.
|#
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Score Diff
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|18
|13
|5
|88
|26
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|18
|13
|5
|38
|26
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|11
|7
|97
|22
|4
|Telugu Titans
|18
|10
|8
|45
|20
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|18
|10
|8
|40
|20
|6
|U Mumba
|18
|10
|8
|8
|20
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|17
|8
|9
|-33
|16
|8
|Patna Pirates
|17
|7
|10
|-5
|14
|9
|UP Yoddhas
|18
|7
|11
|-65
|14
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|18
|6
|12
|-36
|12
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|18
|6
|12
|-73
|12
|12
|Bengal Warriorz
|18
|6
|12
|-104
|12
** The Top Eight teams have qualified for the playoffs. Patna Pirates are up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final group stage match.
Haryana Steelers vs TBD (October 25)
U Mumba vs TBD (October 25)
Play-In 1 Winner vs Play-In 2 Winner (October 26)
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (October 26)
Eliminator 1 Winner vs Mini-Qualifier Loser (October 27)
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi (October 27)
Eliminator 2 Winner vs Mini-Qualifier Winner (October 28)
Qualifier 1 Loser vs Eliminator 3 Winner (October 29)
Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner (October 31)
** The Final List of matches will be revealed soon. Stay connected for the Update.