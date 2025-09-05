PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule and Results On Sep 5 after Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 produced two thrilling encounters in Vizag on September 4. Telugu Titans finally broke their winless streak this season by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-32 in an impressive all-round performance.

Skipper Vijay Malik and raider Bharat Hooda both scored eight points each, while Ajit Pawar's High Five stood out in defence. On the other hand, Nitin Kumar Dhankar's 13-point effort for Jaipur went in vain as the Panthers suffered their first loss of the campaign. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The second match of the night was a classic, as Dabang Delhi K.C. edged Puneri Paltan in dramatic fashion. With the scores tied 28-28 at full time and 5-5 in the tie-breaker, the contest went into a Golden Raid. Delhi captain Ashu Malik, who had already completed a Super 10, delivered in the clutch moment by earning a Bonus Point and a Touch Point on Gaurav Khatri, handing his side a memorable victory. Fazel Atrachali also played a big role with his High Five, ensuring Delhi stayed unbeaten this season.

With these results, Puneri Paltan continue to lead the standings, but their advantage has narrowed. UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi and U Mumba are close behind with four points each. Telugu Titans climbed up to eighth after registering their first win, while Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants are still searching for their opening victory of the season. Here's how the updated standings look after the September 4 matches:

PKL 2025 Points Table As On Sep 5

Team GP W L D PD Pts Puneri Paltan 4 3 1 0 31 6 UP Yoddhas 2 2 0 0 8 4 Dabang Delhi 2 2 0 0 7 4 U Mumba 3 2 1 0 3 4 Bengal Warriors 2 1 1 0 1 2 Tamil Thalaivas 2 1 1 0 0 2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 1 1 0 -2 2 Telugu Titans 3 1 2 0 -3 2 Haryana Steelers 2 1 1 0 -10 2 Patna Pirates 2 0 2 0 -6 0 Bengaluru Bulls 2 0 2 0 -7 0 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 -22 0

On Friday, September 5, fans can look forward to another exciting double-header. U Mumba will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the opening clash, followed by defending champions Haryana Steelers going up against the unbeaten UP Yoddhas. Both matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm onwards.