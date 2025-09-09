IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule, Results On Sep 11 after Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 1:08 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 saw an action-packed doubleheader at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday, with the home side Telugu Titans continuing their impressive run before Puneri Paltan bounced back in style to reclaim the top spot in the points table. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

Telugu Titans edge U Mumba in Vizag thriller

The home fans were treated to a clinical performance by the Telugu Titans, who wrapped up their Vizag leg with a 45-37 victory over U Mumba. Bharat Hooda once again proved to be the star of the night, amassing 13 points and leading from the front. Chetan Sahu chipped in with six points, while skipper Vijay Malik added five to maintain the Titans' dominance.

The hosts stamped their authority early, with back-to-back multi-point raids and tackles that inflicted two ALL OUTs on U Mumba in the first half. Bharat's Super Raid, which also brought up his Super 10, left Mumba reeling at 27-11 by halftime. Although Sunil Kumar's men fought back with late resistance, including contributions from substitute Sandeep, the deficit was too steep. Despite a late ALL OUT on the Titans, U Mumba fell short by eight points.

With this result, Telugu Titans notched their third consecutive win and climbed to third on the standings.

Puneri Paltan overpower UP Yoddhas

Later in the evening, Puneri Paltan put on a dominant display to crush UP Yoddhas 43-32. Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite led the charge with Super 10s each, while Gaurav Khatri registered a High Five to shut down the Yoddhas' attack.

The Paltan took control early through Mohite's Super Raid and inflicted multiple ALL OUTs across both halves to open up an unassailable lead. Though Gagan Gowda continued his fine form with yet another Super 10 for the Yoddhas, the support cast failed to match his effort. Puneri maintained their momentum till the final whistle, sealing a comfortable 11-point victory.

The win lifted Puneri Paltan back to the top of the points table, tied on eight points with Dabang Delhi but ahead on points difference.

PKL 2025 Updated Points Table (Sep 11) Position Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 6 4 2 0 31 8 2 Dabang Delhi 4 4 0 0 19 8 3 Telugu Titans 5 3 2 0 15 6 4 U Mumba 5 3 2 0 15 6 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 2 2 0 -3 4 6 UP Yoddhas 4 2 2 0 -8 4 7 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 0 -12 4 8 Bengaluru Bulls 5 2 3 0 -12 4 9 Patna Pirates 4 1 3 0 -3 2 10 Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 0 -9 2 11 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 0 -13 2 12 Bengal Warriors 4 1 3 0 -20 2

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues on Thursday, September 11, with two exciting fixtures lined up. In the first match, U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi face Gujarat Giants in the second clash. Fans can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network or stream them on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm IST.