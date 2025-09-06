PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule and Results On Sep 6 after Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 11:21 [IST]

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed two high-voltage encounters on Friday in Vizag, with U Mumba and Haryana Steelers walking away with victories. The results shook up the points table as both teams climbed up the standings, keeping the race for the top spots alive.

In the opening game, U Mumba put on a commanding show to thrash Bengaluru Bulls 48-28. Led by skipper Sunil Kumar, their defence stood firm while Ajit Chouhan stole the spotlight with a sensational Super 10 that included a six-point raid, arguably the highlight of the season so far. Rinku added a High Five to round off an all-round performance. The win placed U Mumba joint-top of the standings with Puneri Paltan. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The second clash saw defending champions Haryana Steelers produce one of the comebacks of the season. Trailing by 11 points against UP Yoddhas, the Steelers staged a remarkable turnaround to clinch a 37-32 victory. Rahul Ahri and Rahul Sethpal both recorded High Fives, while Naveen Kumar delivered in attack during crunch moments. Despite Gagan Gowda's brilliant Super 10 for the Yoddhas, the defending champions proved too strong in the final stretch.

These results leave the Bengaluru Bulls languishing at the bottom without a win, while Haryana Steelers now sit level on points with UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi. Here is the updated PKL 2025 points table after September 6 matches:

PKL 2025 - Points Table (Updated On Sep 6)

Position Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 4 3 1 0 +31 6 2 U Mumba 4 3 1 0 +23 6 3 Dabang Delhi 2 2 0 0 +7 4 4 UP Yoddhas 3 2 1 0 +3 4 5 Haryana Steelers 3 2 1 0 -5 4 6 Bengal Warriors 2 1 1 0 +1 2 7 Tamil Thalaivas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 1 1 0 -2 2 9 Telugu Titans 3 1 2 0 -3 2 10 Patna Pirates 2 0 2 0 -6 0 11 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 -22 0 12 Bengaluru Bulls 3 0 3 0 -27 0

Kabaddi fans are in for an exciting evening on Saturday, September 6, as two thrilling matches are lined up in the Pro Kabaddi League. The action will begin with the Patna Pirates going head-to-head against the Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. Following that, the Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in another gripping contest. With all four teams eager to make their mark, viewers can expect plenty of action, skill, and drama on the mat. Both matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm IST.