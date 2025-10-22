Inter Must Not Get Carried Away Despite Dominant Winning Streak, Warns Cristian Chivu

PKL 2025: Rift In Tamil Thalaivas? Coach Sanjeev Baliyan Hits Back At Management After Close-Shave Loss Against Bengal Warriors By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 13:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: A thrilling Pro Kabaddi League clash between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday ended not just with a nail-biting finish, but also with controversy brewing off the mat.

The Warriors pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat the Thalaivas 44-43 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, keeping their playoff hopes alive - but post-match comments from Tamil Thalaivas coach Sanjeev Baliyan have sparked talk of a potential rift within the camp.

The contest itself was a spectacle. Bengal's captain Vishwas S produced a commanding display, scoring 19 points, while Himanshu Narwal chipped in with nine. Their combined brilliance helped the Warriors overturn an eight-point deficit in the dying minutes to seal victory.

For the Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal continued his stellar season, racking up 20 points and crossing the 200-raid-point milestone. Moein Shafaghi contributed eight points, but their efforts weren't enough to stop Bengal's late surge.

The Thalaivas began strongly, inflicting the first All Out to establish a 16-8 lead in the opening quarter. Arjun's four-point Super Raid and Nitesh Kumar's defensive precision had them cruising early. However, Bengal fought back through a gritty defensive unit led by Ankit, Sandeep Saini, and Phool Chandra, narrowing the margin to 22-16 at halftime.

The second half saw the Warriors mount a spirited comeback. Vishwas completed his Super 10, and Himanshu's multi-point raids turned the tide. A late All Out orchestrated by Himanshu handed Bengal a two-point cushion, which they held onto until the final whistle.

But it was after the match that the real drama unfolded. Coach Sanjeev Baliyan, visibly frustrated, lashed out at the team management, claiming that he had little control over team decisions.

"There's an analyst who decides the team - he can change it anytime," Baliyan said. "We have unfit players starting while the fit ones sit outside. The coach is only there in name. We don't have the power to make these calls."

Star raider Arjun Deshwal echoed his coach's concerns, suggesting that internal decisions were affecting the team's performance and morale.

The explosive remarks have fueled speculation of unrest within the Tamil Thalaivas setup - a worrying sign as the season enters its decisive phase.