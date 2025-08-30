PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan 1st T20I Tri-Series Match Online And On TV

PKL 2025: Arjun Deshwal Shines As Tamil Thalaivas Beat Telugu Titans In Season Opener In a thrilling Season 12 opener, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Telugu Titans 38-35. Key players included Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat, whose performances highlighted the match's intensity. The victory sets a competitive tone for the league ahead. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 1:11 [IST]

The Tamil Thalaivas emerged victorious with a narrow 38-35 win against the Telugu Titans in the opening match of Season 12. The game took place at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. Arjun Deshwal shone with a Super 10, while Pawan Sehrawat added nine points for the Thalaivas. Bharat Hooda also scored nine points for the Titans.

Arjun Deshwal started strong, scoring with his first raid to give Tamil Thalaivas an early lead. Vijay Malik soon responded, opening the account for Telugu Titans. Bharat Hooda then levelled the score at 5-5 with two successful raids during a Do-Or-Die situation.

Key Moments and Highlights

The first half saw both teams evenly matched, with Bharat Hooda reaching his 600th raid milestone in the PKL. Arjun Deshwal was pivotal for Tamil Thalaivas, securing seven raid points by halftime. The Thalaivas held a slight edge at 14-13 as they headed into the break.

In the second half, Bharat Hooda outperformed Himanshu and Suresh Jadhav on another Do-Or-Die Raid. This led to Telugu Titans executing the season's first ALL OUT, gaining a five-point advantage at 19-14.

Despite being behind, Arjun Deshwal kept Tamil Thalaivas competitive by achieving the season's first Super 10. Pawan Sehrawat soon joined in, sparking a comeback for their team. Together, they levelled the score at 28-28 with less than five minutes remaining.

Decisive Plays and Final Outcome

Tamil Thalaivas capitalised on their momentum when Nitesh Kumar tackled Ashish Narwal, resulting in an ALL OUT that gave them a two-point lead at 31-29. As tensions rose, Bharat Hooda completed his Super 10, narrowing the gap to just one point between both sides.

Pawan Sehrawat delivered an outstanding Super Raid in the final moments of the match, ensuring a thrilling victory for Tamil Thalaivas with a final score of 38-35. This exciting finish set a high standard for upcoming matches in Season 12.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues on August 30 with two matches: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at 8 pm and U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants at 9 pm. Fans can purchase tickets through District by Zomato and catch live broadcasts on Star Sports Network or stream via JioHotstar.