PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas aim to bounce back against Tamil Thalaivas after four-match losing streak By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 15:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The UP Yoddhas are gearing up for their PKL Season 12 clash against the Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, hoping to snap a four-match losing streak. The Yoddhas have endured a tough start to their campaign, managing just 4 points from six matches, and urgently need a turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Assistant coach Upendra Malik acknowledged the struggles but stressed on maintaining a healthy mindset within the squad. "As a coach, it is very important to ensure that the unit remains in a positive frame of mind, especially during tough phases. Players need to believe that every new game is a fresh opportunity. Dwelling on past losses won't help, so our focus is always on moving forward," Malik said after the team's recent defeat to Bengal Warriorz.

Reflecting on that contest, Malik highlighted key areas that let the Yoddhas down after a promising start. "We had a strong start, and I was happy with the way our defence operated in the early stages. But when matches get close, patience is the key. We lost a bit of composure in some situations, and those errors cost us points. If we had shown a little more discipline and calmness, the match could have gone in our favour," he explained.

The assistant coach emphasized that consistency remains the biggest challenge in the league. "You cannot expect to win by playing well only in patches whether it's 5, 10, or even 20 minutes. Kabaddi is about staying switched on for all 40 minutes. Both defence and offence need to work together throughout. One lapse can turn the game. That's why I keep telling the players that even if we played well in parts, it doesn't count if we lose. A defeat is a defeat, and we have to own that. The lack of patience in key moments was the difference in that game," Malik remarked.