PKL 2025 Week 6 Round-Up: Dabang Delhi Dominate, Devank Dalal Crosses 200 Raid Points

Week six of the PKL 2025 wrapped up on October 10 with the end of the Chennai leg. Dabang Delhi remained perched atop the table with 12 wins in 14 matches, virtually sealing a top-eight berth after a week featuring victories over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants.
Puneri Paltan consolidated second place by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, also making their top-eight status all but certain. Telugu Titans rode strong form to third after downing UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers. Despite a split week, U Mumba stayed fourth.
Bengaluru Bulls ended Chennai on a high by beating Tamil Thalaivas to sit fifth. The Thalaivas, who stunned Patna Pirates, are sixth. Haryana Steelers’ skid continued with losses to Delhi and the Titans, dropping them to seventh. Jaipur suffered back-to-back defeats to slip to eighth. Gujarat Giants’ win over UP Yoddhas lifted them to ninth, while UP slid to tenth. Bengal Warriors shocked Delhi but were routed by U Mumba and sit 11th. Patna Pirates remain bottom with just three wins from 11.
Bengal Warriors captain Devank Dalal became the first to surpass 200 raid points this season and leads the chart after the Chennai leg.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Raid Points
|1
|Devank Dalal
|Bengal Warriors
|207
|2
|Arjun Deshwal
|Tamil Thalaivas
|153
|3
|Ashu Malik
|Dabang Delhi
|146
|4
|Ayan Lochab
|Patna Pirates
|135
|5
|Bharat Hooda
|Telugu Titans
|120
Super 10s (through Week 6): Devank Dalal — 12/12; Ashu Malik — 8/12; Arjun Deshwal — 8/13; Nitin Kumar Dhankar (Jaipur), Ayan Lochab (Patna), Alireza Mirzaiyan (Bengaluru) — 7 each.
Tamil Thalaivas’ Nitesh Kumar tops the tackle standings, with Dabang Delhi’s Fazel Atrachali close behind.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Tackle Points
|1
|Nitesh Kumar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|51
|2
|Fazel Atrachali
|Dabang Delhi
|44
|3
|Jaideep Dahiya
|Haryana Steelers
|42
|4
|Gaurav Khatri
|Puneri Paltan
|39
|5
|Saurabh Nandal
|Dabang Delhi
|39
High 5s (through Week 6): Ashish Malik — 6 (in 11 matches); Nitesh Kumar — 5; Jaideep (Haryana), Sunil (U Mumba), Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas), Gaurav Khatri (Puneri) — 4 each.
With the final leg shifting to Delhi, the scramble to finish in the top four—and avoid the play-ins—intensifies. Delhi and Puneri look safe; the mid-table trio of Bengaluru, Tamil Thalaivas, and Telugu Titans are jostling for seeding. For UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriors, and Patna Pirates, a late-season surge is now a necessity.
