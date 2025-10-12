Kenya’s Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Triumph as 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Paints the Capital in Colour and Camaraderie

PKL 2025 Week 6 Round-Up: Dabang Delhi Dominate, Devank Dalal Crosses 200 Raid Points By Nishant Dravid Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 16:49 [IST]

Week six of the PKL 2025 wrapped up on October 10 with the end of the Chennai leg. Dabang Delhi remained perched atop the table with 12 wins in 14 matches, virtually sealing a top-eight berth after a week featuring victories over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants.

Puneri Paltan consolidated second place by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, also making their top-eight status all but certain. Telugu Titans rode strong form to third after downing UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers. Despite a split week, U Mumba stayed fourth.

Bengaluru Bulls ended Chennai on a high by beating Tamil Thalaivas to sit fifth. The Thalaivas, who stunned Patna Pirates, are sixth. Haryana Steelers’ skid continued with losses to Delhi and the Titans, dropping them to seventh. Jaipur suffered back-to-back defeats to slip to eighth. Gujarat Giants’ win over UP Yoddhas lifted them to ninth, while UP slid to tenth. Bengal Warriors shocked Delhi but were routed by U Mumba and sit 11th. Patna Pirates remain bottom with just three wins from 11.

Raiders: Devank Dalal Hits Double Century

Bengal Warriors captain Devank Dalal became the first to surpass 200 raid points this season and leads the chart after the Chennai leg.

Rank Player Team Raid Points 1 Devank Dalal Bengal Warriors 207 2 Arjun Deshwal Tamil Thalaivas 153 3 Ashu Malik Dabang Delhi 146 4 Ayan Lochab Patna Pirates 135 5 Bharat Hooda Telugu Titans 120

Super 10s (through Week 6): Devank Dalal — 12/12; Ashu Malik — 8/12; Arjun Deshwal — 8/13; Nitin Kumar Dhankar (Jaipur), Ayan Lochab (Patna), Alireza Mirzaiyan (Bengaluru) — 7 each.

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar Takes the Lead

Tamil Thalaivas’ Nitesh Kumar tops the tackle standings, with Dabang Delhi’s Fazel Atrachali close behind.

Rank Player Team Tackle Points 1 Nitesh Kumar Tamil Thalaivas 51 2 Fazel Atrachali Dabang Delhi 44 3 Jaideep Dahiya Haryana Steelers 42 4 Gaurav Khatri Puneri Paltan 39 5 Saurabh Nandal Dabang Delhi 39

High 5s (through Week 6): Ashish Malik — 6 (in 11 matches); Nitesh Kumar — 5; Jaideep (Haryana), Sunil (U Mumba), Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas), Gaurav Khatri (Puneri) — 4 each.

Playoff Picture: Delhi Leg Begins

With the final leg shifting to Delhi, the scramble to finish in the top four—and avoid the play-ins—intensifies. Delhi and Puneri look safe; the mid-table trio of Bengaluru, Tamil Thalaivas, and Telugu Titans are jostling for seeding. For UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriors, and Patna Pirates, a late-season surge is now a necessity.

