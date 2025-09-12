PKL 2025: What happened between Ankush Rathee and Bengaluru Bulls? Latest Update as Bulls captain unfollows them on Social Media By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:56 [IST]

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) has seen a surprising and troubling development for the Bengaluru Bulls team involving Ankush Rathi.

Ankush Rathi was initially appointed as the captain of Bengaluru Bulls for the 2025 season. The team's start under his leadership, however, was far from ideal. Bengaluru Bulls lost their first two matches- a narrow tie-breaker defeat to Puneri Paltan followed by a 41-34 loss to Dabang Delhi. Ankush's performance was decent in the first match but dipped significantly in the second, where he failed to register any points during his time on the mat.

What Happened to Ankush Rathi?

The turning point came abruptly in Bengaluru Bulls' third match against U Mumba on September 5, when vice-captain Akash Shinde was handed the captain's armband. More importantly, Ankush Rathi was completely absent from the playing squad, not even appearing on the bench. This disappearance sparked speculation and confusion among fans.

Moreover, Ankush took to social media to unfollow Bengaluru Bulls on Instagram and removed all posts relating to the team from his profile. Such digital distancing suggested a possible conflict or dissatisfaction with the team management.

Team Management's Response

Bengaluru Bulls' head coach BC Ramesh addressed the situation vaguely after a victory against Patna Pirates under new captain Yogesh Dahiya. When questioned about Ankush's absence, Ramesh avoided direct answers, stating, "I don't want to say anything or take names... We will take care of it later. Right now, the team is playing well." This non-committal stance hinted at ongoing internal issues that were not publicly disclosed.

Yogesh Dahiya as new Bengaluru Bulls Captain

The captaincy subsequently passed to Yogesh Dahiya, who brought renewed energy and organization to the team. Bengaluru Bulls secured their first win of the season under his guidance, marking an improvement in morale and results.