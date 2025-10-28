Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

PKL 2025: Who Will Face Dabang Delhi in the Final? Scenarios Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: The race to determine Dabang Delhi's opponent in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 final is heating up, with just two crucial knockout games left before the season's grand finale.

Dabang Delhi have already secured their place in the title clash after edging out Puneri Paltan in a dramatic Qualifier 1. The match ended 34-34 in regulation time, but Delhi held their nerve in the tie-breaker to win 6-4 and book a spot in the October 31 final.

Now, all eyes turn to the Eliminator clash between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates - two teams that clawed their way through the Play-Ins to keep their championship hopes alive. The winner of this high-stakes encounter will move on to face Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 2 on October 29. The victor of that game will then earn the right to challenge Dabang Delhi for the PKL 2025 trophy.

Puneri Paltan, who topped the league stage this season, will be eager to make the most of their second chance after a heartbreaking loss in Qualifier 1. Led by a solid defensive core and sharp raiders, they'll look to regroup and make a strong statement in Qualifier 2.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have been one of the season's biggest surprises.

After a slow start, they found form in the knockout phase and now stand just two wins away from a historic final berth. Patna Pirates, three-time PKL champions, bring a wealth of experience and resilience to the mat - and a win tonight could reignite memories of their past dominance.

With Dabang Delhi waiting confidently in the wings, the question remains - who will rise to the challenge? Will Puneri Paltan earn their redemption, or will one of the dark horses - Telugu Titans or Patna Pirates - script a stunning underdog story? All will be decided in the coming days as the road to the PKL 2025 final reaches its thrilling climax.