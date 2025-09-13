Bengaluru FC unveil new training ground at Centre of Excellence; From Kitchen to Customized Dressing Rooms - Check out Facilities

PKL 2025: Why is Pawan Sehrawat released by Tamil Thalaivas? Reason Revealed By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 17:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Tamil Thalaivas announced to release their star raider Pawan Sehrawat amid the PKL 2025 season. The Thalaivas released a statement saying Sehrawat has been relieved of his role for the remainder of the season.

Pawan Sehrawat was named captain of Tamil Thalaivas for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. He was highly regarded as a key player and leader for the team.

However, reports in early September 2025 indicate an unexpected development where Pawan Sehrawat did not travel with Tamil Thalaivas for the Jaipur leg of the season and has likely been sent back home mid-season. This move has created uncertainty about his continued participation with the team during the current season.

Why is Pawan Sehrawat released by Tamil Thalaivas?

Tamil Thalaivas released a statement on social media, confirming their decision to release Sehrawat, one of the most accomplished Kabaddi players.

"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team's code of conduct," the statement said.

It is understood that the star raider had a fallout with the team coach this season, and now has faced the consequences. Sehrawat played the first three matches for the Thalaivas and managed 22 points. The India Kabaddi team captain in the Asian Games will play no further part in the PKL 2025, which is not just a major blow for the team, but for the entire Pro Kabaddi League. His disciplinary issue is still not in light, but the upcoming hours is likely to provide further clarity on the issue.

Similarly, Bengaluru Bulls' Ankush Rathee is also in a reported fallout with his team and has unfollowed the team on social media.