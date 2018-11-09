PKL: Clinical Bengaluru Bulls thrash UP Yoddha

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Bengaluru Bulls started off strong with Sehrawat getting four points in just over five minutes of the half to give his side a 5-2 lead early in the game. But U.P. Yoddha quickly pegged them back owing to a touch point from Prashanth Kumar Rai and an emphatic tackle by Nitesh Kumar on Sehrawat, as they levelled the score at 5-5.

With Sehrawat on the bench, captain Rohit Kumar joined the party, getting four raid points in three raids, including an outstanding two-point raid, to reduce UP Yoddha down to just two men. Sehrawat made short work of the remaining two defenders on the mat, getting a touch on both to inflict the first All-Out of the match on U.P. Yoddha as Bengaluru Bulls took a 14-6 lead in the match.

Despite their lead, Bengaluru Bulls showed no respite, scoring two straight points right after the All-Out to give themselves a 10-point cushion in the match.

Nitesh Kumar continued his outstanding work in defence for U.P. Yoddha as he tackled Sehrawat twice in quick succession. But on the other side of the mat, Mahender Singh responded with a tackle of his own on Rai. The teams went into the break with Bengaluru Bulls leading 20-11.

The second half started much like the first, with Bengaluru asserting their command on the match by scoring three straight points to push their lead to a dozen. Nitesh Kumar continued his good work on the night, tackling Sehrawat first and then also sending Rohit Kumar to the bench. But U.P. Yoddha’s raiders were completely neutralised by Bengaluru Bulls’ defence which meant that his heroics went in vain.

Captain Rishank Devadiga tried to force a comeback and managed to get three points in two raids. But Bengaluru Bulls responded emphatically, scoring four straight points to reduce U.P. Yoddha down to just one man on the mat. Bengaluru Bulls allowed the bonus before sending the last man out of bounds to inflict a second All-Out on U.P. Yoddha and take a 36-23 lead in the match.

UP Yoddha needed some quick points from there in order to get the deficit under seven and earn a point from the game. But unfortunately, they were unable to get enough as the clock expired with Bengaluru Bulls winning by a 10-point-margin.

