PKL: Dabang Delhi beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-33

New Delhi, December 6: Dabang Delhi continued fine home form as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-33 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Thursday (December 6).

Meraj Sheykh scored 9 points while Vishal Mane got a high five for Delhi. Ajay Thakur had a stellar game for Thalaivas as he scored 14 points, but it wasn't enough.

The first half of the match saw Delhi take advantage of weak Thalaivas defense. Meraj Sheykh picked up raid points at regular intervals to keep Delhi in front.

Every time Dabang Delhi threatened to go ahead Ajay Thakur kept Thalaivas alive with a stupendous raid performance. In the second half Sukesh Hegde supported Thakur but Thalaivas defense let them down.

Meraj Sheykh got ample support from Naveen Kumar who scored 8 crucial raid points for Dabang Delhi.

    Thursday, December 6, 2018, 23:05 [IST]
