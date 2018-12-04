PKL: Dabang Delhi outshine Telugu Titans

Vishal Mane became the first man to play 100 matches in history of Pro Kabaddi League and marked it with a superb performance. Mane scored 6 tackle points and was ably supported by Meraj Sheykh who picked 9 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari top-scored for Telugu Titans with 8 points but didn’t get enough support from his defence.

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit picked a raid point each to give Dabang Delhi 3-1 lead after three minutes. Delhi defence got a couple of tackle points as they led 7-2 in the 6th minute. Kamal Singh put in a two-point raid as Telugu Titans trailed 5-8 after seven minutes.

Home is where the wins are! 🙌#TheEagles showed off their dabanggiri, defeating @Telugu_Titans and moving up the standings to be placed 3rd in Zone A.



Here's how it all happened: https://t.co/Vmxu67fLPh.

Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out in the 10th minute to extend their lead by seven points. Vishal Mane had a good first half for Dabang Delhi as he put in four successful tackles. Meraj Sheykh kept picking raid points and ended up with 6 points in the first half. Rahul Chaudhari couldn’t get going for Telugu Titans in the first half. At the end of the first half, Dabang Delhi led 21-13.

It was a low-scoring second half with Telugu Titans suffering an all-out in 22nd minute, Dabang Delhi were in full control of the match. Delhi led 27-15 after 25 minutes and controlled the match with well-planned do-or-die raids.



Rahul Chaudhari got his first point of the second half in the 34th minute as Titans trailed 21-30. Delhi were reduced to just three men but forced a super tackle in the 37th minute to avert an all out. Telugu Titans inflicted an all out in the dying seconds of the match to reduce the margin to less than seven points and secure one point.

