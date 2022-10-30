PKL: Every match is like a final for us: U Mumba Captain Surinder Singh

The defender has notched 25 points in 8 games, helping his team climb to the fifth spot in the points table. Surinder's team has also registered back-to-back victories in their last two games.

After their 36-25 victory over the Bengal Warriors, Surinder said, "We have practiced the art of Super Tackles a lot during our training sessions. Our coach has told us to play every match like a final and that's what we have been doing every game. We played a great game against Bengal Warriors."

When asked why their primary raider Guman Singh wasn't at the forefront of their attack against the Warriors, the skipper expressed, "We knew that the Warriors would have a plan for tackling Guman, so we held back Guman on purpose for this match decided to put our other raiders at the forefront for this game. And that plan worked for us."

While summing their experience in the Bengaluru leg, the defender said, "We have learned a lot from our matches in Bengaluru and we bonded very well on the mat. We'll look to continue the same in our upcoming matches. Our team will play well and we look forward to playing in front of the U Mumba fans in Pune as well."

PKL matches on Monday (Oct. 31):

The match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates will be a cracker of a contest as both sides are coming off big victories in their previous games. While raider Rakesh will lead the charge for the Giants, raider Sachin will pose a challenge to Gujarat.

The Telugu Titans will be desperate for a victory as they have lost their last five games. However, they will be up against a strong UP Yoddhas side with fantastic raiders such as Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

Match Details:

Match 1: Gujarat Giant vs Patna Pirates: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: 8:30pm IST

