PKL: Have to maintain our performance, the league has just started: Jaipur Pink Panthers' coach

The Pink Panthers achieved their third successive win of the ongoing season after defeating Gujarat Giants 25-18 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following the match, raider Rahul Chaudhari, who has bounced back into form this season said, "I will always try my level best to take our team to the top. I will give it my all to attain how many ever points are required for my team and not give up till the end."

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers Head Coach Sanjeev Baliyan expressed, "The league has just begun. We have a lot of hard work to do. We have to maintain our performance. We have to maintain the way we are controlling the game. Rahul Chaudhari played very well against Gujarat. Bhavani Rajput also stepped up for the team."

Pro Kabaddi League Matches on Monday (Oct. 17):

The Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be hoping to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Monday (Oct. 17). While the Thalaivas will bank on their prime raider Narender, the Pirates will hope for Captain and defender Neeraj Kumar to find good form for the team.

Meanwhile, in the second game on Monday, the Haryana Steelers will have their work cut out when they take on the raging Dabang Delhi KC. Delhi have been unbeaten in this season so far, however, the Steelers will pose a strong challenge through raiders Meetu and Manjeet.

PKL Match Telecast Details:

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release