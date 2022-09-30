PKL players Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite help Maharashtra win, set up National Games Final with UP

The fans were extremely excited to witness PKL players Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite help Maharashtra defeat Haryana 39-35 and book a place in the men's kabaddi final at the National Games on Friday (September 30). Maharashtra will take on Uttar Pradesh in the final clash on Saturday (October 1).

The Maharashtra defence unit showed great form in the opening minutes of the match and helped their team to take the lead at 4-2. PKL player Akash Shinde pulled off a fantastic raid to help Maharashtra take a stronghold of the match. The 10th highest raid points scorer in the last season of PKL Aslam Inamdar also stepped up for his team as Maharashtra led at 10-5 in the 11th minute.

The most expensive Category B player Guman Singh tried to lead the fightback for Haryana, but the Maharashtra defence unit kept their opponents at bay. Another PKL player Pankaj Mohite carried out a brilliant raid just before the end of the first half as Maharashtra led at 21-12.

Maharashtra inflicted an All Out at the start of the second half and took a massive lead at 25-14. In the 27th minute, Maharashtra pulled off a Super Tackle to extend their lead even further. PKL rising star Jaideep's ankle hold and veteran PKL star Pardeep Narwal's fantastic raid kept Haryana in the game, but the Maharashtra defence unit continued to stand tall to help their team stay in the lead.

PKL player Ajinkya Pawar also contributed as Maharashtra led at 37-30 in the 37th minute. Experienced PKL players Surender Nada and Rajesh Narwal tried to reduce the gap between the two teams, but Maharashtra held on to their lead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

