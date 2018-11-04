PKL: Rampant Rohit propels Bengaluru Bulls over UP Yoddha

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

U.P. Yoddha got off to a flyer and took a 5-0 lead early in the match, reducing Bengaluru Bulls to just two men on the mat in the fourth minute. But Bengaluru Bulls retaliated and got a Super Tackle on Prashanth Kumar Rai.

The home team, though, were relentless and sent two more players to the bench, leaving only Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar on the mat.

Kumar was unfazed and put in a champion’s display for his side as he got a two-point raid to bring about a revival. Bengaluru Bulls made good use of that revival by getting another Super Tackle on Rai to reduce U.P. Yoddha’s lead down to just one.

U.P. Yoddha continued their onslaught, scoring three straight points and reduced Bengaluru Bulls back down to just one man. But once again that man was their captain Kumar, and he yet again saved his side by getting a Super Raid and bringing about two revivals to level the score at 10-10.

U.P. Yoddha sent both those men back to the bench soon, leaving Rohit Kumar as the lone man for the third time in the half. But he delivered again, getting a bonus and a touch point to give his team the lead. Rai then got a touch point followed by a self out by Kumar to finally inflict the All-Out which gave U.P. Yoddha a 16-14 lead. They ended the half by outscoring Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 in the closing minutes as the teams went into the break with the scoreline reading 21-15 in U.P. Yoddha’s favour.

The second half was a complete opposite of the first as Bengaluru Bulls came out with fire in their bellies, allowing U.P. Yoddha to score only a solitary point in the opening five minutes, while scoring five themselves. U.P. Yoddha responded with two straight points but what followed would completely flip the script of this match.

Over the next seven minutes, Bengaluru Bulls went on a 13-1 run which included an All-Out on U.P. Yoddha, taking a 33-25 lead in the match. Captain Rohit Kumar starred in this spell for his team, scoring five points while also being the player to inflict the All-Out. Nitesh Kumar finally managed to stop Bengaluru Bulls’ run with a Super Tackle on Rohit Kumar to cut the deficit down to six.

With just over three minutes left, Bengaluru Bulls wisely opted to run down the clock in their raids and put the onus on U.P. Yoddha’s raiders to score the points and get back into the game. U.P. Yoddha soon forced a Do-Or-Die raid with the view of getting a Super Tackle and reducing the deficit to three. But Pawan Kumar Sehrawat delivered what proved to be the killer blow as he got a touch on Nitesh Kumar and Narender before getting his hand across the midline to push his team’s lead to seven and end all hopes of a U.P. Yoddha comeback.

Kashiling Adake wisely put in an unsuccessful tackle on Rai in what was the last successful raid of the match to allow no more than a solitary point as the clock expired and Bengaluru Bulls made it a hat-trick of wins to reach atop Zone B.

Source: Pro Kabaddi League