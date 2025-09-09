PKL Season 12: Ashu Malik's Heroics Help Dabang Delhi Stay Unbeaten with 45-34 Win Over Bengal Warriorz

Vizag, Sep 9: Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their flawless run in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, clinching a commanding 45-34 victory over Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sport Club in Vizag on Tuesday (September 9).
The night belonged to Ashu Malik, who produced yet another scintillating display, securing 16 raid points. He was complemented by Ajinkya Pawar's all-round brilliance-contributing in both raids and tackles-and Neeraj Narwal's early aggression, ensuring Delhi controlled the contest from start to finish. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison
While Ashu was expected to lead from the onset, it was Neeraj Narwal who opened the scoring spree with a multi-point raid, dismissing Parteek and Mayur Kadam. Ashu soon joined in, adding pressure on the Warriorz defense.
However, Devank Dalal, Bengal's talisman, hit back in style with successive dismissals of Surjeet Singh and a series of successful raids. Ajinkya Pawar's Super Raid, though, tilted the balance once again as he dismissed Parteek, Ashish Malik, and Vishwas S. At the first Time-Out, Delhi led by a slender 10-9 margin.
Ajinkya Pawar turned the tide with a brilliant defensive tackle on the Warriorz skipper, paving the way for Fazel Atrachali's return. The Iranian veteran wasted no time, pulling off an ankle hold on Vishwas S.
A Do-or-Die raid from Ajinkya followed, dismissing Parteek and Nitesh Kumar, and Delhi soon inflicted the first ALL OUT in the 4th minute, taking a 10-point lead. The half ended 23-14 in Delhi's favour, with both Ashu and Devank showcasing their scoring prowess.
Devank Dalal reached his fourth consecutive Super 10 early in the second half, but Ashu Malik responded immediately, securing his own Super 10 with a clinical touch point on Ashish. Delhi's defense stood tall with timely Super Tackles, while Neeraj Narwal delivered a stunning Super Raid to widen the gap.
Ajinkya Pawar added to the tally with defensive points, and a second ALL OUT on Bengal stretched Delhi's lead to 15 points. The Warriorz tried to salvage pride through Parteek's late tackle, but Delhi's defenders retaliated swiftly to dismiss Manprit Pardeep.
In the dying moments, Ashu Malik capped off the night with a flying raid in a Do-or-Die situation, sealing a 45-34 win. With Ashu's 16 points, Ajinkya's all-round show, and the defense contributing 11 points, Dabang Delhi once again underlined their championship pedigree.
Watch live action on Star Sports Network and stream on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm IST.