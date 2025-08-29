Arsenal defender set to leave club on Record Transfer as Piero Hincapie poised to join the Gunners

Rio Ngumoha Could Feature Again For Liverpool Against Arsenal After Impressive Performance

PKL Season 12: How India’s Sports Economy Is Growing From Stadiums to Startups By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 17:37 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 29: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is here, promising to be one of the most exciting and aggressive editions yet.

The prestigious league kicks off today (August 29) - also celebrated as National Sports Day in India - from the picturesque port city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking the sport's return to the venue after a gap of seven years.

The Changing Face of India's Sports Economy

India's sporting landscape is no longer confined to being a source of entertainment. It is fast becoming a driver of economic growth, creating opportunities that stretch far beyond the playing field.

Speaking to myKhel, Sambhav Jain, Director and Founder of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, highlighted this transition, said, "India's sporting landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation. We are moving beyond viewing sports as mere entertainment to recognising them as a powerful economic engine.

"From stadiums to startups, a new ecosystem is emerging; one where entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators are building sustainable businesses around athletes, leagues, and fan engagement. It is about creating a commercially viable platform that fuels both passion and prosperity."

Grassroots Leagues: The Foundation of Growth

The shift begins at the grassroots level. Local leagues are increasingly playing a vital role in discovering and nurturing talent, giving athletes the platform to shine on national and even international stages.

At the same time, global formats are bridging India's sports ecosystem with international audiences, creating a seamless pipeline for talent, visibility, and commercial growth. This synergy is ensuring that athletes can now build long-term, meaningful careers while fans enjoy richer and more interactive sporting experiences.

Kabaddi: A Case Study in Transformation

Kabaddi itself serves as one of the best examples of this evolution. Once seen as a rustic, traditional sport, it has been reinvented into a high-energy league format that now attracts millions of viewers, big-name sponsors, and global attention.

With structured leagues, advanced training methodologies, and technology-driven fan engagement, kabaddi has transformed from a regional pastime into a mainstream sport with international prestige.

This model has the potential to inspire similar success stories across other sporting disciplines in India.

A Bright Future for India's Sports Economy

Looking ahead, the opportunities for India's sports economy appear limitless. Jain underlined how collaboration is fueling this change, and said, "Founders, investors, and fans are working together to build an ecosystem where athletes are celebrated, careers are sustainable, and sports become a thriving industry. The momentum is real-and the next decade promises to turn India into a global sporting powerhouse where passion seamlessly meets purpose."

With innovation and investment pouring in, India's sports economy is moving from strength to strength, creating a future where sports are not just played or watched - but lived as an industry.

Where to Watch PKL 12

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on JioHotstar. The league begins on August 29, with fans across the country set to witness another thrilling chapter in kabaddi's modern journey.