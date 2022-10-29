PKL Season 9: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Contests after Week 3 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022

The next leg of the tournament begins at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday (October 28).

Let's take a look at the top raiders, defenders and contests in the third week of the PKL Season 9.

Top Raiders of the Week:

1. Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Bharat has shouldered the responsibility of picking up points in crucial situations for the Bulls. He has scored a whopping 27 points in week three of Season 9.

2. Rakesh (Gujarat Giants)

Rakesh continued his brilliant form in week three of the tournament. The raider notched 30 points and helped his team register an important 42-38 victory over Haryana Steelers

3. Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal showcased tremendous form as the raider picked up 19 points in two matches, helping his side defeat Telugu Titans 51-27 in Week 3.

Top Defenders of the Week

​1. Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)

Fazel Atrachali has led from the front for the Puneri Paltan in the third week. The Iranian scored a total of 7 points in Week 3 to help his team defeat Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

2. Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal has performed consistently in the defence unit for the Bengaluru Bulls. Nandal scored a total of 7 tackle points in Week 3 of PKL Season 9.

3. Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Ankush continued to impress with his defensive skills in the third week. He also scored a total of 7 tackle points in Week 3 and helped his side become one of the top-performing teams in the league.

Top Contests of the Week:

1. U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 32-31 (Match 30)

The momentum seemed to be with Haryana Steelers in the last few minutes of the match. However, Guman Singh effected a couple of crucial raids and ensured that his team achieved its desired result in the end.

2. Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 42-38 (Match 35)

The Haryana Steelers were in a fantastic position at 22-16 at the end of the first half, but Gujarat's Rakesh put up an inspiring performance and helped his team win the match 42-38 in the end.

3. Bengaluru Bulls tie 31-31 with Patna Pirates (Match 36)

The Patna Pirates held a comfortable lead going into the final minutes of the match, but Bharat effected a couple of quick raids and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the last second of the match to tie the match.