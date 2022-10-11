PKL Season 9: Krishan has a great future: Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Hooda

Speaking about being the first team to record more than 50 points in the season, Naveen said, "We are really happy with our performance. The defense unit is playing really well this season. They have improved a lot and we registered a win with a big margin as well. Our coach keeps giving us confidence. We'll keep trying to play like this in the future as well."

Delhi's young defender Krishan also made a vital contribution with 7 points. When asked about his rise as a kabaddi player, Dabang Delhi Head Coach Krishan Hooda said, "Krishan is a player from the New Young Player (NYP) programme. Naveen, who is also an NYP product, performed so well in his first season. Krishan is performing very well and he is playing with a lot of confidence as well. He has a great future and he will get better in the upcoming matches."

Matches on Wednesday (Oct. 11):

The Bengaluru Bulls are on a high after clinching a thrilling 41-39 victory against Puneri Paltan, but they will face a very tough challenge from Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda in their next match. Maninder and Deepak racked up 22 points to help their team defeat Telugu Titans in their last match.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 23-30 loss against U Mumba in their last match. However, they will face a raging Dabang Delhi KC team, who are looking strong in all departments.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: 7:30pm IST

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi: 8:30pm IST

Live Telecast on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hostar

Source: Media Release