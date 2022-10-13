PKL Season 9: Steelers vs Pink Panther; Giants vs Paltan; Thailavas vs Mumba: Preview, Match Time, Live On

Speaking about the match, Delhi head coach Krishan Hooda said, "I told Naveen that I don't care about the result at half-time. This is a league match. So, I told him to show his best game and work hard. I knew that we would win the game. The fans' immense support also helped us during our game. Naveen is with us so obviously the fans will be on our side."

Earlier in the day, Bengal Warriors registered their second consecutive victory after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Defender Girish Maruti Ernak, who chipped in with another High 5, said, "The credit for my form goes to our coach. He trained us well before the season. Our coach worked on all of my weaknesses and gave me confidence. The coach has told me to play freely and not take any pressure. I look to give my 100 percent on the mat."

PKL Matches on Friday:

The Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to register their first victory of this season when they take on U Mumba on Friday. However, they will face a strong challenge from U Mumba raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan, who showcased top form in their last game against UP Yoddhas.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers will be looking to continue their fantastic form when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, raider Arjun Deshwal will pose a tough challenge for the Steelers.

In the last match of the day, the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will be looking to get the monkey off the back by registering their first victory of the season. Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been playing exceptionally for Puneri, while Rakesh has led the raiders' charge for Gujarat.

Match time:

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panther: 8:30pm IST

Match 3: Gujarat Giants vs Pune Paltan: 9:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

