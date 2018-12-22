English

PKL: UP Yoddha edge out U Mumba

By
Kolkata, December 22: UP Yoddha edged out U Mumba 32-31 in an exciting match of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Saturday.

Prashanth Kumar Rai (8 points) with a two-point raid in the last minute clinched the win for UP Yoddha. It was a disappointing night for U Mumba as Siddharth Desai and Rohit Rana both suffered injuries.

The loss means that U Mumba won’t finish top of the table in Zone A. UP Yoddha still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.

Sachin Kumar had a brilliant game in defence for Yoddha and earned 6 tackle points while Rishank Devadiga got 7 raid points.

U Mumba made a strong start to lead 3-0 after two minutes but Shrikant Jadhav got 2 raid points as UP Yoddha cut the deficit to 3-4. U Mumba then forced two super tackles in the space of three minutes to lead 8-5 in the 8th minute.

UP Yoddha forced an all out in the 13th minute as they lead 14-8 after 14 minutes. U Mumba came back strongly with Abolfazl Maghsodlou producing a super raid to level the match 14-14 after 17 minutes. UP Yoddha didn’t buckle under pressure as Prashanth Kumar Rai made consecutive two-point raids. At the end of the first half, UP Yoddha led 18-15.

UP began the second half strongly with a super tackle in the 21st minute to lead 20-15. But U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 23rd minute to level the match at 20-20. For the next 10 minutes it was an evenly contested fight with both teams picking raid and tackle points.

Rishank Devadiga made a two-point raid in the 32nd minute to give UP Yoddha 29-25 lead. It was a close affair as with less than five minutes to go but Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the 38th minute to level the match at 31-31. Darshan Kadian forced an error out of Yoddha’s defence in the 40th minute to tie the match at 32-32. Prashanth Kumar Rai made a brilliant two-point raid in the dying seconds gave Yoddha 34-32 lead.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
