Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Costliest buys from players auction

New Delhi, May 30: Pro Kabaddi League is slowly and steadily establishing itself as one of the most popular leagues in the country after Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian Super League (ISL).

The players' auction for the sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) i.e. PKL 2018 sprang up few surprises during its auction. As Kabaddi is getting immensely popular amongst Indian audiences, the players are now raking in the moolah in the auctions.

PKL 2018: Full list of players

The franchises are now indulging in fierce bids to bag young as well as experienced players in their side to form a formidable side.

One the first day of the auction as many as six players invited bids in excess of Rs 1 crore and set new records.

Monu Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping sum of Rs 1.51 crore. While star raider Rahul Chaudhari was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans for a mammoth sum of Rs 1.28 crore as the intense bidding went between teams.

Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar and Deepak Niwas Hooda were the other three who entered the prestigious 1 crore club. Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba.

Here's the list of costliest buys during the PKL 2018 auction.

Monu Goyat - Rs 1.51 crore Raider Monu Goyat created history as he emerged as the costliest kabaddi player in the history of the popular league. Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore. He played for defending champions Patna Pirates last season. Rahul Chaudhari - Rs 1.28 crore The poster boy of PKL from the opening season lived up to his reputation as he attracted second highest bid on day one of the auction. The Haryana star was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans. Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.15 crore Raider Nitin Tomar had shattered all records to emerge the costliest-ever player to be bought in the Pro Kabaddi League in the last season. He was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 93 lakh by UP Yoddha. This time as well he attracted a bid of Rs 1.15 crore by Puneri Paltan. Deepak Niwas Hooda - Rs 1.15 crore The former captain of Puneri Paltan wasn't retained by his franchise but the all-rounder was bought by Patna Pirates for a huge amount of Rs 1.15 crore. Rishank Devadiga - Rs 1.11 crore The star raider from Maharashtra was retained by his franchise UP Yoddha after they used FBM. The franchise spoilt the party of their competitors by retaining Devadiga. Fazel Atrachali - Rs 1 crore Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba. Intense bidding went for the defender, whose base prize was set at Rs 20 lakhs, but in the end U Mumba came out winners.