Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Costliest buys from players auction

Monu Goyat - Rs 1.51 crore
Raider Monu Goyat created history as he emerged as the costliest kabaddi player in the history of the popular league. Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore. He played for defending champions Patna Pirates last season.
Rahul Chaudhari - Rs 1.28 crore
The poster boy of PKL from the opening season lived up to his reputation as he attracted second highest bid on day one of the auction. The Haryana star was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans.
Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.15 crore
Raider Nitin Tomar had shattered all records to emerge the costliest-ever player to be bought in the Pro Kabaddi League in the last season. He was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 93 lakh by UP Yoddha. This time as well he attracted a bid of Rs 1.15 crore by Puneri Paltan.
Deepak Niwas Hooda - Rs 1.15 crore
The former captain of Puneri Paltan wasn't retained by his franchise but the all-rounder was bought by Patna Pirates for a huge amount of Rs 1.15 crore.
Rishank Devadiga - Rs 1.11 crore
The star raider from Maharashtra was retained by his franchise UP Yoddha after they used FBM. The franchise spoilt the party of their competitors by retaining Devadiga.
Fazel Atrachali - Rs 1 crore
Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba.
Intense bidding went for the defender, whose base prize was set at Rs 20 lakhs, but in the end U Mumba came out winners.