Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Ahmedabad to host week-long fan festival from October 14

Frontrunners of Season 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi KC were the first to qualify for the 6 team Playoffs. They were soon followed by the Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls who have also battled their way to a spot each in the Playoffs.

In an attempt to truly elevate the fan experience and create a spectacle like never before, Pro Kabaddi League is bringing a first-of-its-kind sports and entertainment extravaganza - Pro Kabaddi playoffs fanfest to Ahmedabad from 14th to 19th October.

As part of the fanfest, fans will get a chance to shop their favorite Pro kabaddi merchandize, have a go at challenging kabaddi themed games, feast on sumptuous food, cheer along to award winning Bollywood artists LIVE in concert and last but not least watch what promises to be the toughest and most exciting Kabaddi matches of Season 7.

Fans can partake in all the festivities of the Playoffs at the EKA Arena by Transstadia where on the opening day they can enjoy Gujarati sensation, actor, singer and songwriter Darshan Raval perform his smash hits on 14th October.

Meanwhile on October 16th, award winning Indian singer Kanika Kapoor will perform her foot stomping chart busters and on October 19th, just before the two finalists take to the mat to battle it out in the toughest final ever, Bollywood blockbuster and multi award-winning lyricist, composer, singer and music director, Amit Trivedi will enthrall audiences with a spectacular show.

With just 1 out of 6 Playoffs teams yet to be decided, teams and their players are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure that their fans get to celebrate them and cheer for them in the final stage of the toughest season of Kabaddi.

Tickets for this week-long kabaddi extravaganza will be available on BookMyShow starting Thursday, 3rd October 2019. Tickets can also be bought offline at the box office at EKA Arena by Transtadia.

Gates for the Fan Fest will open at 3:30 PM and the concert will begin at 5:30 PM followed by the live match and its screening at 7:30 PM.

Source: Press Release