Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi tie with U Mumba to clinch top spot

By
Dabang Delhis Chandan Ranjit raids against U Mumba (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Dabang Delhi's Chandan Ranjit raids against U Mumba (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 11: Dabang Delhi finished the league stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on top of the standings after a 37-37 tie against U Mumba at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11).

Naveen Kumar was Dabang Delhi's leading scorer with 12 raid points, while Abhishek Singh registered a Super 10 for U Mumba.

It was a pretty even start to the game but Dabang Delhi K.C. took control of the contest after several swift raids by Naveen. With their defence also finding their groove towards the end of the first quarter, Dabang Delhi inflicted an All Out in the 10th minute to open up a 13-6 lead.

Chandran Ranjit followed up the All Out with a well-executed pursuit as Dabang Delhi continued to build on their lead thanks to a few crunching tackles in tandem with successful raids by Naveen. Dabang Delhi extended their lead to 24-13 by halftime and had reduced U Mumba to just one player on the mat, going into the break firmly on top.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Points Table

Dabang Delhi went on to enforce the All Out in the opening raid of the second period as Naveen reached his 20th Super 10 of the season - the most by any player in a single campaign. After the reset, U Mumba began to demonstrate some fight and picked up a few quick points.

Sensing a shift in momentum, U Mumba's defence stepped up their game and supported Abhishek's successful raids as the Season 2 champions inflicted an All Out of their own in the 26th minute to cut Dabang Delhi's lead to 29-22. Arjun Deshwal, who was making his return from injury, also began to find success while raiding and U Mumba continued to close the gap on Dabang Delhi.

After a couple of more successful raids by Abhishek as well as solid defending, U Mumba eventually enforced a second All Out and reduced the deficit to two-points with less than five minutes left on the clock. They then tied the game at 35-35 with three and a half minutes left and both sides managed just two more points each in the remainder of the game as the teams shared the spoils.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 21:27 [IST]
