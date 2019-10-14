Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Eliminator 1: Pawan stars as Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddha in extra-time

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Results | Fixtures

The star raider Pawan Sehrawat secured 20 raid points as the Bulls fought their way back to clinch a semi-final berth where they will play Dabang Delhi.

The UP side dominated the early minutes of a fiercely contested first-half as Bengaluru struggled to get a stranglehold. Bull's attack, heavily reliant on Pawan Sehrawat once again, with Rohit Kumar starting in the bench, struggled against well-organised Yoddha defence led by captain Nitesh Kumar.

UP had defeated the Bulls both the times they met during the league stages and looked in complete control with Shrikant Jadhav impressing in the raids. UP also had the advantage of momentum, with 23 All-Out in their last 11 matches (the best record in the league), and inflicted an All-Out on the Bulls in the 8th minute to open up a 7-point lead.

Nitesh Kumar produced stellar tackle in the first move after the All-Out to send Pawan Sehrawat once again to the dugout but the Bulls finally had success in the defence with a successful tackle on Surender Gill with seven minutes remaining.

The tackle brought Pawan Sehrawat back on the mat and the High Flyer produced a stunning 3-point Super Raid to halt UP's dominance in the match.

Nitesh did produce a Super Tackle on Pawan with 4 minutes left to half time but the Bulls, buoyed by Rohit Kumar's presence on the mat, secured their first All-Out with a minute remaining for the break. The half ended 20-17 with UP on top.

Bulls dominated the starting minutes of the second half with Mahender Singh coming good in the defence. With the defence scoring points the Bulls sniffer an All-Out and reduced the UP side to two on the mat.

But in Nitesh Kumar, UP had, arguably, the league's best defender, and the captain produced two Super Tackles (in the 10th and 11th minute of the half) on Pawan Sehrawat to keep his team in the match and pick up a High 5. Bulls' Sumit and UP's Shrikant impressed with their raids as the match entered the final four minutes with UP leading by 8 points.

Pawan produced some important raids to clinch an All-Out with four points remaining. Bengaluru had a one point lead going into the final play of the match but Surender Gill made successful raid to level the points and push the point to extra time.

UP started the extra time on a high with a two-point raid by Rishank Devadiga that also sent Pawan Sehrawat to the bench but Sumit's raiding and a team tackle on UP's Shrikant meant at the half time in extra time there was only one point separating the sides.

Top Scorers:

Pawan Sehrawat- 20 points

Sumit Singh- 7 points

Mahender Singh- 4 points

Pawan Sehrawat produced a stunning 4-point raid to give the defending champions a three point lead but Monu Goyat immediately produced a 2-point raid to make it a one point. But Pawan Sehrawat clinched an All-Out and that was enough to see the defending champions through to the semi-finals.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Coach Manpreet Singh, who was commentating for the first eliminator said, "It was an edge of the seat entertainer today. For the first time in Pro Kabaddi history has there been a tie in the eliminators. Pawan Sehrawat played today just like he played for the finals last year and succeeded."