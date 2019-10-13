Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Eliminator 1: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Yoddha have secured 13 wins and 7 losses in this edition while Bengaluru Bulls registered just 11 wins and faced 10 defeats. Though Bengaluru Bulls have been the dominant team beating U.P. Yoddha 5 times in 8 occasions, U.P. Yoddha had the better of them by winning both the matches in PKL 7.

In the first between these two in this edition, UP Yoddha edged Bengaluru Bulls by 35-33. Bulls outscored Yoddha 22-16 in raid points in that match, but UP outscored them 15-10 in tackle points and got 2 All Outs while Bulls could not get a single All Out. Pawan Sehrawat managed 12 raid points, but no other raider was able to get going.

Sumit had a HIGH 5 in this game which included a crucial solo tackle on Pawan Sehrawat in the last 3 minutes when Bulls were on the comeback trail. Pawan was tackled 5 times in this match - 3 times by the corners (Sumit 2, Nitesh 1). Shrikant Jadhav had 8 raid points for UP while Monu Goyat had 6 raid points.

In the second match between these two, UP once again came out victorious by a 45-33 margin. In their last league game of the season, UP went on to inflict 3 All Outs on Bulls while Bengaluru could not get only one All Out.

Pawan scored a Super 10 in the first half itself but was able to add just 3 more in the 2nd half. He was tackled 7 times in the match, the joint-highest for him in a match in his PKL career. 5 times he was tackled by UP's corners - Sumit 2, Nitesh 3. Ashu Singh got the other 2 tackles.

For UP, Ashu Singh finished with a HIGH 5 (5 tackle points) while Nitesh Kumar had 4 tackle points. Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav had 9 and 8 raid points respectively.

Eliminator Match-ups

Pawan Sehrawat has scored a Super 10 in both games, but UP Yoddha have ended up winning. He has been tackled 12 times totally in the 2 matches, out of which 8 have come against UP's corners - Nitesh 4, Sumit 4.

UP raider Shrikant Jadhav has scored 17 raid points in the 2 matches against Bulls. Three of UP's four defenders have scored more than 5 tackle points against Bengaluru - Sumit 7, Ashu Singh 7, Nitesh Kumar 6. No other team has 3 defenders averaging more than 3 tackle points per game against Bengaluru.

Ashu Singh has been the main weapon that UP have used against Pawan to initiate from the cover positions while Sumit also initiates half the tackles.

Pawan Sehrawat who has 51 raid points and raid SR of 82 in Super Tackle situations has not gone for a single raid in 1-3 DIP against UP Yoddha. Premier performer in the second half Pawan Sehrawat has been restricted to just 8 raid points in 2 matches against UP Yoddha and is scoreless in the 3rd quarter.

Starting 7s:

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (D), Surender Gill (R), Ashu Singh (D), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Amit (D), Rishank Devadiga (R), Sumit (D).

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal (D), Sumit Singh (R), Mohit Sehrawat (D), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Banty (R), Amit Sheoran (D).

My Dream11: Nitesh Kumar (D), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Surender Gill (R), Saurabh Nandal (D).