Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Eliminator 2: Raiders power U Mumba past Haryana Steelers

By
U Mumbas Arjun Deshwal raids against Haryana Steelers
U Mumba's Arjun Deshwal raids against Haryana Steelers

Ahmedabad, October 14: U Mumba produced an all-round performance to outwit Haryana Steelers 46-38 in the second eliminator match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the EKA Arena by TansStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday (October 14).

Pro Kabaddi League Special Page | Results | Fixtures

Raiders Abhishek Singh (16 points) and Arjun Deshwal (15 points) impressed for the Season Two champions who outperformed Haryana in all departments to book a semi-final date against Bengal Warriors.

A closely contested first half saw both teams trade blows in the initial minutes. Arjun Deshwal, returning from an injury, looked back to be in his best shape, as he picked up crucial raid points for the Mumbai side while at the other side Haryana's raiding trio of Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay picked up multi-point raids.

12 minutes into the match the scores were par at 10-10. But in Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh, Mumbai had clever raiders who picked points with minimum risks and that finally told as they picked up an All-Out in the final minute of the half. The All-Out and the brief period of domination meant Mumbai lead 22-15 going into half-time.

U Mumba certainly looked like they were enjoying their kabaddi on the mat and the unit, with the help of young Arjun Deshwal who picked up a Super 10, quickly secured another All-Out in the fifth minute of the second half to open up an 11-point lead.

Abhishek Singh picked his Super 10 post the All-Out but U Mumba's relaxed approach in the defence allowed Haryana to initiate a comeback. Vinay and Vikas Kandola, who picked his Super 10, impressed as the Steelers clinched an All-Out in the 13th minute of the half to reduce Mumbai's lead to 8 points.

Haryana continued to press but U Mumba's raiders stepped up their game to take the game out of Steelers' reach. Fazel Atrachali manned his team well in the final minutes to clinch a semi-final berth.

TUNE IN Details (16/09/2019):

7:30 PM: Semi-final 1 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

8:30 PM: Semi-final 2 - Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
