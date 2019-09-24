Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 107: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Pink Panthers team news

The inaugural season champions Jaipur Pink Panthers haven't enjoyed a favourable season so far and will look to capitalise on their home advantage to fight for a spot in the playoffs. They narrowly lost to Bengal Warriors in their previous game and would be looking to get to winning ways.

The Deepak Hooda-led side is placed seventh on the points table and they will look to get into the top six as they head into their home leg. The Panthers have picked up a total of 47 points, having won only seven out of their eighteen matches this season. They have lost nine matches while securing a draw in one match.

In their last eight outings, the Panthers have lost seven matches, while securing a tie in one and they will be desperate for a turnaround. Their skipper has done his bit this season, leading from the front.

Deepak has secured 123 raid points and the team will hope for a match-winning show from him. In the defence front for the Panthers, Sandeep Kumar Dhull has been the player to watch out for as he has garnered a total of 61 tackle points. But the Srinivas Reddy-coached team will need other members of his team to step up if they wish to stop their losing streak.

The Panthers biggest win this season came against U Mumba and they will need another performance like that to bring their campaign back to life.

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltans' defeated defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game and the hosts would be looking to continue the winning momentum. The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar is delivering and that is a big boost to the Pune outfit.

Pankaj Mohite (98 raid points in 15 games) has been the top raider for Puneri Paltan this season. While defender Surjeet Singh has been their most alert player in the defence and garnered a total of 51 points. Manjeet (91 from 18 games) is their second most effective raider.

Nitin Tomar has 49 points in 11 games and coach Anup Kumar would be hoping for a dominant effort from their star raider.

In this season the Pune outfit have won six matches out of the 18 games they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Starting 7s:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Sandeep Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (D), Vishal (D), Sushil Gulia (R)

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Pankaj Mohite (R), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Surjeet Singh (D), Manjeet Singh (R), Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D).