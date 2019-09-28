Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 114: Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Gujarat Fortunegiants have not had an ideal run in the PKL season seven. In 18 matches that the Gujarat team have played so far, they have secured just five wins, while losing 11 matches and clinching one tie. Their playoff chances look far fetched for they are languishing at the number 10 in the points table. They were badly bruised and battered by U Mumba in the previous game. In their last five games, they've lost four and played out a draw.

The Sunil Kumar-led team will be desperate for a turnaround. They will have their task cut out against Tamil Thalaivas - who are two rungs below Gujarat in the points table. Skipper Sunil Kumar, who has led the defence this season with a total of 46 tackle points will need to come up with a match-winning show to tackle the likes of Shrikant Jadhav and

The standout performer for the Gujarat team has been raider Rohit Gulia who has collected 100 raid points this season. Gulia has put on an all round show in the ongoing season. With 84 points in 16 games, Sachin has also put on a decent show this season and the team will bank on him to come up with another good show in the upcoming tie.

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are a force to reckon with. In their last five outings, the Steelers have tasted defeat in one game while secured three wins and managed a tie.

The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team saw their win streak come to an end after a formidable Bengal Warriors defeated them 48-36 but they went on to beat Patna Pirates in the next game. The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth. They have won 11 out of the 16 matches they have played this season.

The Haryana team have lost five and tied one. The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 138 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily on him.

Vinay has picked up 80 raid points in 17 games. Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 42 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show.

Starting 7s:

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D)

My Dream 11: Vikash Kandola (R), Rohit Gulia (A), GB More (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Ankit (D).