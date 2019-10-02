Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 119: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltan's defeat at the hands of table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their previous game dashed their dreams of qualifying into the playoffs. However, they will now be looking to pick up wins in their remaining games to take some positives from this season, which has largely been a disappointment for them.

The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar started delivering but he took perhaps too much of time to get into the grooves after recovering from the injury, he sustained before the start of the league. Nitin Tomar has 54 points in 13 games and better performance from him would be a huge boost to the Pune outfit by the end of the season.

Pankaj Mohite (110 raid points in 16 games) has been the top raider for Puneri Paltan this season. Manjeet (104 from 20 games) is their second most effective raider. While defender Surjeet Singh has been their most alert player in the defence and garnered a total of 51 points. In this season, the Pune outfit has won just six matches and lost 11 games in 20 games. Coach Anup Kumar would be hoping for a dominant effort from his players in order to finish the season on a high.

Telugu Titans Team News

Just like Paltan's, Telugu Titans are also out of playoffs contention as they sitting just a rung above bottom-placed Tamil Thalaivas. Titans have notched up just four wins in 18 matches this season. They will have to come together as a unit if they wish to get the better of Paltan and end the season on a positive note.

Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with a total of 174 raid points. He grabbed 22 raid points in the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and would be looking to continue the intensity. His brother Suraj Desai is the second-best raider for the team.

Captain Abozar Mohajermighani will need a team effort to overcome Puneri Paltan in their next game. Vishal Bhardwaj has been shouldering the defence of the Titans single-handedly this season. Bhardwaj is the second-best defender of the league but didn't get enough support from the rest of the defenders. Bhardwaj has a total of 61 tackle points in his kitty this season. Skipper Mighani has also been out-of-sorts this season and will need to turn around his game.

Starting 7s

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Suraj Desai (R), C Arun (D)

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Pankaj Mohite (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Abozar Mohajermighani (D).