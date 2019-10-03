Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 120: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team News

The winners of the inaugural have had a mixed season so far, they started brilliantly at the start of the season but their form tapered as the league progressed. In their first 9 games, Pink Panthers had suffered just two defeats but in the next 11 games, they could manage only two more wins and a couple of ties.

They endured a streak of losses and are precariously placed just outside the top six. With just eight wins from twenty matches, the Panthers are currently placed seventh on the points table with a total of 52 points.

Skipper Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke will have to be at the best to give a strong finish in the league stage and secure the playoffs berth, which is still up for grab. The aforementioned raiding trio will have to rise to the occasion and create some ripples in the opposition's defence if they want a positive result.

Over in defence, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda put in stellar shifts in the few games and coach Srinivas Reddy as well as the rest of the team will be hoping for similar displays from their corner duo.

Deepak Hooda has led the Panthers from the front this season but didn't find much support in the raiding department. The captain has garnered a total of 134 raid points in the ongoing season, and his team will heavily bank on him on Friday. The raider has not only been collected the maximum raid points from his team, but he has also put on an all-round show, picking up a total of 146 points. But the Srinivas Reddy-coached Jaipur team will need an all-round effort from the team.

Bengaluru Bulls Team News

High-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat was on a record-shattering mode in the previous game as he single-handedly ensured a thumping win for his team against hosts Haryana Steelers in the latter's backyard. Bengaluru Bulls hammered Haryana Steelers 56-39 in a highly entertaining match and secured the playoff spot. With the playoff spot already sealed, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat might look at giving some chance to the players in the bench. But that doesn't mean that the defending champions would be in any mood to give in easily to their opponents.

Pawan scored a record-shattering 39 points in the previous game and broke Pardeep Narwal's previous record of 34 raid points in a match. The High-Flyer has 281 raid points in 20 games and would be aiming to create a record by claiming 300 points in a single season alone.

The Bulls will once again rely heavily on the raider's services to hold off dominant Steelers. The raiders have been supported brilliantly by the Bulls' defenders. Mahender Singh (50 tackle points) and Saurabh Nandal (49 points) are at the forefront of the Bulls defence and will need to be at their best against Pink Panthers. Currently, the Bulls have 11 wins from 20 games and lost eight matches, and tied one.

Starting 7s:

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All-rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Nitin Rawal (All-rounder).

My Dream11: Deepak Hooda (All-rounder), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).