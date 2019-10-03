Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 121: Haryana Steelers Vs Telugu Titans: Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

PKL Fixtures | PKL Results | PKL Points Table

Haryana Steelers Team News

Haryana Steelers were defeated by defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in a one-sided encounter and they would be looking to end the home leg on a dominant note.

In their last five outings, the Steelers have tasted defeat in three and would be looking for a dominant show. The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led side are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth but they can't afford to be complacent. They have won 12 out of 20 matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost seven and tied one and have 65 points.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 159 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily on him. Vinay has picked up 97 raid points in 20 games.

Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. He has collected a total of 47 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show.

Telugu Titans Team News

Telugu Titans are also out of playoffs contention as they sitting just a rung above bottom-placed Tamil Thalaivas. Titans have notched up just five wins in 20 matches this season. They will look for a good show to end the season on a positive note.

Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with a total of 177 raid points. He grabbed 22 raid points in the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and would be looking to continue the intensity. His brother Suraj Desai is the second-best raider for the team.

Captain Abozar Mohajermighani will need a team effort to overcome Puneri Paltan in their next game. Vishal Bhardwaj has been shouldering the defence of the Titans single-handedly this season. Bhardwaj is the second-best defender of the league but didn't get enough support from the rest of the defenders. Bhardwaj has a total of 61 tackle points in his kitty this season. Skipper Mighani has also been out-of-sorts this season and will need to turn around his game.

Starting 7s:

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Rakesh Gowda (R), C Arun (D).

My Dream 11: Vikash Kandola (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Ravi Kumar (D), C Arun (D).