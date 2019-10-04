Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 123: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Out of the play-off race, Gujarat Fortnegiants were handed a narrow defeat by Haryana Steelers in their last game, while their opponents Patna Pirates also out of the play-off were handed their third successive loss by U Mumba. So, both teams will look to end the Pro Kabaddi season 7 campaign on a high.

In the reverse fixture, Gujarat got the better of Patna and will be hoping for the same when the two sides clash on Saturday (October 5).

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Gujarat Fortunegiants have had a poor PKL season seven having won just six of their 20 games. The Sunil Kumar-led team has lacked consistent performers and that reflects their position in the table.

As far as the team is concerned, skipper Sunil Kumar, leads the defence with a total of 46 tackle points and is supported by Parvesh Bhainswal and Ankit.

In the raiding departm ent, the standout performer for the Gujarat team has been Rohit Gulia who has collected 118 raid points this season. With 84 points in 16 games, Sachin has also put on a decent show this season and the team will bank on him to help Gulia. Meanwhile, GB More and Sonu Jaglan make up the seven starters.

Patna Pirates team news

The three-time PKL champions will now be playing for pride in their remaining games. Their star this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 251 raid points this season but his mates have failed to compliment him.

Neeraj Kumar has done well in defence for the Pirates, garnering 51 points this season. Jang Kun Lee has just 52 raid points in 14 matches and that hs been the concern for the franchise who have failed to revive Pardeep whenever he has been out.

Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

My Dream11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Rohit Gulia (All-rounder), Hadi Oshtorak (All-rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Sachin (R).