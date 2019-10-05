Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 124: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates have already been knocked out of the playoffs race while Bengal Warriors are through. If Bengal will be playing to keep their winning momentum going, Patna will be looking for a consolation win to end the season on a positive note.

PKL Special Site | PKL Schedule | Points Table

Bengal Warriors Team News

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with their win against table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the previous game. Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table. Warriors have been led brilliantly by their skipper Maninder Singh, who has 205 raid points in 20 games. He's only the second man in Pro Kabaddi history to score 150+ raid points in three successive campaigns.

While the skipper has led from the front, there have been other solid performers for the Bengal team. Raider Prapanjan has also performed well in the raiding department and complimented his captain well with 101 points this season.

Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 59 tackle points, while an all-round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (100 points in 20 games) has helped the team perform consistently. The Warriors are enjoying a decent season having won 13 out of the 20 matches played so far. They have secured six consecutive wins in a row and would be aiming for a seventh win against Patna. With 78 points, the Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table.

Patna Pirates team news

The three-time PKL champions will be playing for pride in their remaining games in the season for they are already out of playoffs race. Their star this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 251 raid points this season but his mates have failed to compliment him.

Defender Neeraj Kumar has done well for the Pirates as he garnered 51 points while Jaideep grabbed 49 points in the defence. However, other players failed to live up to the expectations. The absence of Jang Kun Lee (52 raid points in 14 matches) also hurt Patna Pirates as they couldn't find a raider who'd perform in Pardeep's absence from the mat.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D), Vikas Jaglan (A).

My Dream11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D).